U.S. Cellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,052 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, versus $1,051 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $18 million and $0.20, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $21 million and $0.23, respectively, in the same period one year ago. U.S. Cellular reported Adjusted EBITDA of $222 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $213 million in the same period one year ago.

U.S. Cellular reported total operating revenues of $4,022 million and $3,967 million for the years ended 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $127 million and $1.44, respectively, for the year ended 2019 compared to $150 million and $1.72, respectively, for the year ended 2018. U.S. Cellular reported Adjusted EBITDA of $1,015 million in 2019 compared to $963 million in 2018.

"In 2019 we made significant progress on our strategic imperatives," said Kenneth R. Meyers, U.S. Cellular President and CEO. "We increased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, putting us in a strong position to proceed with our multi-year network modernization plan. This work will increase speeds and capacity and ready our network for 5G and the exciting opportunities this technology will bring. Additionally we successfully secured spectrum in two FCC auctions strategically positioning us for future 5G services.

"Customers' continued migration to higher priced service plans, growing smartphone penetration in our base and increased penetration of device protection services helped increase average revenue per user. We generated strong growth in roaming revenue, while at the same time driving down roaming expense through favorable agreements with major carriers.

"As we move into 2020, we will build upon many of the significant programs introduced last year including more compelling unlimited pricing, our new brand positioning "Bringing Fairness to Wireless", a new web platform with enhanced capabilities and significant network improvements. Leveraging these programs and others, we expect to enhance our customer experience, identify new and emerging revenue streams, reduce costs throughout the business and invest in our Associates and our future. This year, we will launch 5G services commercially in two of our markets and continue our VoLTE deployment. Additionally, we are excited that we recently launched commercial service in Sioux City, Iowa and Northern Wisconsin."

2020 Estimated Results

U.S. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2020 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 20, 2020 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. U.S. Cellular undertakes no duty to update such information, whether as a result of new estimates, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2020 Estimated Results

Actual Results for the Year Ended

December 31, 2019 (Dollars in millions)





Service revenues $3,000-$3,100

$ 3,035

Adjusted OIBDA1 $775-$900

$ 832

Adjusted EBITDA1 $950-$1,075

$ 1,015

Capital expenditures $850-$950

$ 710



The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 estimated results and actual results for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. In providing 2020 estimated results, U.S. Cellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, U.S. Cellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, U.S. Cellular is unable to provide such guidance.



2020 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2019

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A



$ 133



$ 164

Add back or deduct:









Income tax expense N/A



52



51

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $130-$255



$ 185



$ 215

Add back:









Interest expense 110



110



116

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 690



702



640

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $930-$1,055



$ 997



$ 971

Add back or deduct:









(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20



19



10

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



(1)



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



—



(18)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $950-$1,075



$ 1,015



$ 963

Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 160



166



159

Interest and dividend income 15



17



15

Other, net —



—



(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $775-$900



$ 832



$ 790







1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. U.S. Cellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of U.S. Cellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of U.S. Cellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2019, can be found on U.S. Cellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,383,000



4,395,000



4,414,000



4,440,000



4,472,000

Gross additions 170,000



163,000



137,000



137,000



179,000

Feature phones 2,000



3,000



5,000



4,000



4,000

Smartphones 128,000



121,000



97,000



98,000



132,000

Connected devices 40,000



39,000



35,000



35,000



43,000

Net additions (losses) (12,000)



(19,000)



(26,000)



(32,000)



6,000

Feature phones (11,000)



(11,000)



(10,000)



(13,000)



(11,000)

Smartphones 13,000



9,000



(1,000)



(1,000)



31,000

Connected devices (14,000)



(17,000)



(15,000)



(18,000)



(14,000)

ARPU1 $ 46.57



$ 46.16



$ 45.90



$ 45.44



$ 45.58

ARPA2 $ 120.99



$ 119.87



$ 119.46



$ 118.84



$ 119.60

Churn rate3 1.38 %

1.38 %

1.23 %

1.26 %

1.29 % Handsets 1.11 %

1.09 %

0.97 %

0.99 %

1.00 % Connected devices 3.44 %

3.44 %

3.01 %

3.08 %

3.20 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 506,000



510,000



500,000



503,000



516,000

Gross additions 63,000



70,000



61,000



61,000



66,000

Net additions (losses) (3,000)



9,000



(2,000)



(13,000)



(12,000)

ARPU1 $ 34.11



$ 34.35



$ 34.43



$ 33.44



$ 32.80

Churn rate3 4.40 %

4.03 %

4.20 %

4.92 %

4.98 % Total connections at end of period4 4,941,000



4,957,000



4,967,000



4,995,000



5,041,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 30,740,000



31,310,000



31,310,000



31,310,000



31,469,000

Consolidated operating penetration5 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 243



$ 170



$ 195



$ 102



$ 242

Total cell sites in service 6,578



6,554



6,535



6,506



6,531

Owned towers 4,166



4,123



4,116



4,106



4,129







Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.



1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:





• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.





• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.



2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



4 Includes reseller and other connections.



5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019 vs.

2018

2019

2018

2019 vs.

2018 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 763



$ 754



1 %

$ 3,035



$ 2,978



2 % Equipment sales 289



297



(3) %

987



989



– Total operating revenues 1,052



1,051



–

4,022



3,967



1 %























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 188



193



(2) %

756



758



– Cost of equipment sold 305



315



(3) %

1,028



1,031



– Selling, general and administrative 378



373



1 %

1,406



1,388



1 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 178



162



10 %

702



640



10 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6



5



18 %

19



10



80 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



N/M



(1)



—



N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



—



N/M



—



(18)



98 % Total operating expenses 1,055



1,048



1 %

3,910



3,809



3 %























Operating income (loss) (3)



3



N/M



112



158



(29) %























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 38



39



(2) %

166



159



5 % Interest and dividend income 3



4



(38) %

17



15



17 % Interest expense (23)



(29)



20 %

(110)



(116)



5 % Other, net —



—



(98) %

—



(1)



N/M

Total investment and other income 18



14



22 %

73



57



26 %























Income before income taxes 15



17



(15) %

185



215



(14) % Income tax expense (benefit) (3)



(4)



12 %

52



51



2 % Net income 18



21



(15) %

133



164



(19) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax —



—



(38) %

6



14



(60) % Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 18



$ 21



(14) %

$ 127



$ 150



(15) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86



86



–

86



86



1 % Basic earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 0.21



$ 0.24



(14) %

$ 1.47



$ 1.75



(16) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88



88



–

88



87



1 % Diluted earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 0.20



$ 0.23



(14) %

$ 1.44



$ 1.72



(16) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31, 2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 133



$ 164

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 702



640

Bad debts expense 107



95

Stock-based compensation expense 41



37

Deferred income taxes, net (4)



(3)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (166)



(159)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 161



152

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 19



10

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



(18)

Other operating activities 4



3

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (46)



(39)

Equipment installment plans receivable (97)



(149)

Inventory (20)



(4)

Accounts payable (69)



3

Customer deposits and deferred revenues (8)



7

Accrued taxes (23)



(39)

Other assets and liabilities (9)



9

Net cash provided by operating activities 724



709









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (650)



(512)

Cash paid for licenses (266)



(8)

Cash received from investments 29



50

Cash paid for investments (11)



(17)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 41



24

Other investing activities (7)



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (864)



(464)









Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of long-term debt (116)



(19)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (9)



18

Repurchase of Common Shares (21)



—

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4)



(6)

Other financing activities (2)



(7)

Net cash used in financing activities (152)



(14)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (292)



231









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 583



352

End of period $ 291



$ 583



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS







December 31, 2019¹

2018 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 285



$ 580

Short-term investments —



17

Accounts receivable 1,010



976

Inventory, net 162



142

Prepaid expenses 50



63

Income taxes receivable 46



15

Other current assets 20



19

Total current assets 1,573



1,812









Assets held for sale —



54









Licenses 2,471



2,186









Investments in unconsolidated entities 447



441









Property, plant and equipment, net 2,207



2,202









Operating lease right-of-use assets 900



—









Other assets and deferred charges 566



579









Total assets $ 8,164



$ 7,274



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







December 31, 2019¹

2018 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 8



$ 19

Accounts payable 304



313

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 148



157

Accrued taxes 30



30

Accrued compensation 76



78

Short-term operating lease liabilities 105



—

Other current liabilities 79



94

Total current liabilities 750



691









Liabilities held for sale —



1









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 507



510

Long-term operating lease liabilities 865



—

Other deferred liabilities and credits 319



389









Long-term debt, net 1,502



1,605









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 11



11









Equity





U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1 per share 88



88

Additional paid-in capital 1,629



1,590

Treasury shares (70)



(65)

Retained earnings 2,550



2,444

Total U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity 4,197



4,057









Noncontrolling interests 13



10









Total equity 4,210



4,067









Total liabilities and equity $ 8,164



$ 7,274







1 As of January 1, 2019, U.S. Cellular adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, using a modified retrospective method. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2019 amounts include the impacts of ASC 842, but 2018 amounts remain as previously reported.

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 37



$ 108



$ 724



$ 709

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 210



235



650



512

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (173)



$ (127)



$ 74



$ 197







1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which U.S. Cellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 18



$ 21

Add back or deduct:





Income tax benefit (3)



(4)

Income before income taxes (GAAP) 15



17

Add back:





Interest expense 23



29

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 178



162

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 216



208

Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6



5

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 222



213

Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 38



39

Interest and dividend income 3



4

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 181



$ 170



