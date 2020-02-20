U.S. Cellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results

Strong ARPU growth and cost management drive positive results

Provides guidance for 2020

News provided by

United States Cellular Corporation

Feb 20, 2020, 16:11 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

As previously announced, U.S. Cellular will hold a teleconference on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.  U.S. Cellular intends to file its Form 10-K on February 25, 2020.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,052 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, versus $1,051 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $18 million and $0.20, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $21 million and $0.23, respectively, in the same period one year ago.  U.S. Cellular reported Adjusted EBITDA of $222 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $213 million in the same period one year ago.

U.S. Cellular reported total operating revenues of $4,022 million and $3,967 million for the years ended 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $127 million and $1.44, respectively, for the year ended 2019 compared to $150 million and $1.72, respectively, for the year ended 2018.  U.S. Cellular reported Adjusted EBITDA of $1,015 million in 2019 compared to $963 million in 2018.

"In 2019 we made significant progress on our strategic imperatives," said Kenneth R. Meyers, U.S. Cellular President and CEO.  "We increased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, putting us in a strong position to proceed with our multi-year network modernization plan. This work will increase speeds and capacity and ready our network for 5G and the exciting opportunities this technology will bring.  Additionally we successfully secured spectrum in two FCC auctions strategically positioning us for future 5G services.

"Customers' continued migration to higher priced service plans, growing smartphone penetration in our base and increased penetration of device protection services helped increase average revenue per user. We generated strong growth in roaming revenue, while at the same time driving down roaming expense through favorable agreements with major carriers.

"As we move into 2020, we will build upon many of the significant programs introduced last year including more compelling unlimited pricing, our new brand positioning "Bringing Fairness to Wireless", a new web platform with enhanced capabilities and significant network improvements.  Leveraging these programs and others, we expect to enhance our customer experience, identify new and emerging revenue streams, reduce costs throughout the business and invest in our Associates and our future. This year, we will launch 5G services commercially in two of our markets and continue our  VoLTE deployment. Additionally, we are excited that we recently launched commercial service in Sioux City, Iowa and Northern Wisconsin."

2020 Estimated Results

U.S. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2020 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 20, 2020 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. U.S. Cellular undertakes no duty to update such information, whether as a result of new estimates, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2020 Estimated Results

 Actual Results for the Year Ended
December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions)


Service revenues

$3,000-$3,100

$

3,035

Adjusted OIBDA1

$775-$900

$

832

Adjusted EBITDA1

$950-$1,075

$

1,015

Capital expenditures

$850-$950

$

710

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 estimated results and actual results for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. In providing 2020 estimated results, U.S. Cellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, U.S. Cellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, U.S. Cellular is unable to provide such guidance.

2020 Estimated
Results

Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2019

Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2018

(Dollars in millions)




Net income (GAAP)

N/A

$

133

$

164

Add back or deduct:




Income tax expense

N/A

52

51

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$130-$255

$

185

$

215

Add back:




Interest expense

110

110

116

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

690

702

640

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$930-$1,055

$

997

$

971

Add back or deduct:




(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20

19

10

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(1)


(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net





(18)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$950-$1,075

$

1,015

$

963

Deduct:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

160

166

159

Interest and dividend income

15

17

15

Other, net





(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$775-$900

$

832

$

790


1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. U.S. Cellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of U.S. Cellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of U.S. Cellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2019, can be found on U.S. Cellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Conference Call Information
U.S. Cellular will hold a conference call on February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

About U.S. Cellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.9 million connections in 20 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,500 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2019. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of U.S. Cellular. For more information about U.S. Cellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to execute U.S. Cellular's business strategy; uncertainties in U.S. Cellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on U.S. Cellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; impacts of any pending acquisitions/divestitures/exchanges of properties and/or licenses, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, successfully complete the transactions and the financial impacts of such transactions; the ability of the company to successfully manage and grow its markets; the access to and pricing of unbundled network elements; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the state and federal telecommunications regulatory environment; the value of assets and investments; adverse changes in the ratings of U.S. Cellular debt securities by accredited ratings organizations; industry consolidation; advances in telecommunications technology; pending and future litigation; changes in income tax rates, laws, regulations or rulings; changes in customer growth rates, average monthly revenue per user, churn rates, roaming revenue and terms, the availability of wireless devices, or the mix of services and products offered by U.S. Cellular. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the Form 8-K Current Report used by U.S. Cellular to furnish this press release to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference herein.

For more information about U.S. Cellular, visit:
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,383,000

4,395,000

4,414,000

4,440,000

4,472,000

Gross additions

170,000

163,000

137,000

137,000

179,000

Feature phones

2,000

3,000

5,000

4,000

4,000

Smartphones

128,000

121,000

97,000

98,000

132,000

Connected devices

40,000

39,000

35,000

35,000

43,000

Net additions (losses)

(12,000)

(19,000)

(26,000)

(32,000)

6,000

Feature phones

(11,000)

(11,000)

(10,000)

(13,000)

(11,000)

Smartphones

13,000

9,000

(1,000)

(1,000)

31,000

Connected devices

(14,000)

(17,000)

(15,000)

(18,000)

(14,000)

ARPU1

$

46.57

$

46.16

$

45.90

$

45.44

$

45.58

ARPA2

$

120.99

$

119.87

$

119.46

$

118.84

$

119.60

Churn rate3

1.38

%

1.38

%

1.23

%

1.26

%

1.29

%

Handsets

1.11

%

1.09

%

0.97

%

0.99

%

1.00

%

Connected devices

3.44

%

3.44

%

3.01

%

3.08

%

3.20

%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

506,000

510,000

500,000

503,000

516,000

Gross additions

63,000

70,000

61,000

61,000

66,000

Net additions (losses)

(3,000)

9,000

(2,000)

(13,000)

(12,000)

ARPU1

$

34.11

$

34.35

$

34.43

$

33.44

$

32.80

Churn rate3

4.40

%

4.03

%

4.20

%

4.92

%

4.98

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,941,000

4,957,000

4,967,000

4,995,000

5,041,000

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

30,740,000

31,310,000

31,310,000

31,310,000

31,469,000

Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

243

$

170

$

195

$

102

$

242

Total cell sites in service

6,578

6,554

6,535

6,506

6,531

Owned towers

4,166

4,123

4,116

4,106

4,129


Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.


1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:



• 

Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.



Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.


2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.


3

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.


4

Includes reseller and other connections.


5

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019 vs.
2018

2019

2018

2019 vs.
2018

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










Service

$

763

$

754

1

%

$

3,035

$

2,978

2

%

Equipment sales

289

297

(3)

%

987

989

Total operating revenues

1,052

1,051


4,022

3,967

1

%












Operating expenses










System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)

188

193

(2)

%

756

758

Cost of equipment sold

305

315

(3)

%

1,028

1,031

Selling, general and administrative

378

373

1

%

1,406

1,388

1

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

178

162

10

%

702

640

10

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6

5

18

%

19

10

80

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





N/M

(1)



N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net





N/M



(18)

98

%

Total operating expenses

1,055

1,048

1

%

3,910

3,809

3

%












Operating income (loss)

(3)

3

N/M

112

158

(29)

%












Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

38

39

(2)

%

166

159

5

%

Interest and dividend income

3

4

(38)

%

17

15

17

%

Interest expense

(23)

(29)

20

%

(110)

(116)

5

%

Other, net





(98)

%



(1)

N/M

Total investment and other income

18

14

22

%

73

57

26

%












Income before income taxes

15

17

(15)

%

185

215

(14)

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

(3)

(4)

12

%

52

51

2

%

Net income

18

21

(15)

%

133

164

(19)

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax





(38)

%

6

14

(60)

%

Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders

$

18

$

21

(14)

%

$

127

$

150

(15)

%












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

86

86


86

86

1

%

Basic earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders

$

0.21

$

0.24

(14)

%

$

1.47

$

1.75

(16)

%












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

88

88


88

87

1

%

Diluted earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders

$

0.20

$

0.23

(14)

%

$

1.44

$

1.72

(16)

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)




Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$

133

$

164

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

702

640

Bad debts expense

107

95

Stock-based compensation expense

41

37

Deferred income taxes, net

(4)

(3)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(166)

(159)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

161

152

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

19

10

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(1)


(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(18)

Other operating activities

4

3

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

(46)

(39)

Equipment installment plans receivable

(97)

(149)

Inventory

(20)

(4)

Accounts payable

(69)

3

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(8)

7

Accrued taxes

(23)

(39)

Other assets and liabilities

(9)

9

Net cash provided by operating activities

724

709




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(650)

(512)

Cash paid for licenses

(266)

(8)

Cash received from investments

29

50

Cash paid for investments

(11)

(17)

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

41

24

Other investing activities

(7)

(1)

Net cash used in investing activities

(864)

(464)




Cash flows from financing activities


Repayment of long-term debt

(116)

(19)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(9)

18

Repurchase of Common Shares

(21)


Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(4)

(6)

Other financing activities

(2)

(7)

Net cash used in financing activities

(152)

(14)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(292)

231




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

583

352

End of period

$

291

$

583

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS




December 31,

2019¹

2018

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

285

$

580

Short-term investments



17

Accounts receivable

1,010

976

Inventory, net

162

142

Prepaid expenses

50

63

Income taxes receivable

46

15

Other current assets

20

19

Total current assets

1,573

1,812




Assets held for sale



54




Licenses

2,471

2,186




Investments in unconsolidated entities

447

441




Property, plant and equipment, net

2,207

2,202




Operating lease right-of-use assets

900






Other assets and deferred charges

566

579




Total assets

$

8,164

$

7,274

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




December 31,

2019¹

2018

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$

8

$

19

Accounts payable

304

313

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

148

157

Accrued taxes

30

30

Accrued compensation

76

78

Short-term operating lease liabilities

105


Other current liabilities

79

94

Total current liabilities

750

691




Liabilities held for sale



1




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

507

510

Long-term operating lease liabilities

865


Other deferred liabilities and credits

319

389




Long-term debt, net

1,502

1,605




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

11

11




Equity


U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1 per share

88

88

Additional paid-in capital

1,629

1,590

Treasury shares

(70)

(65)

Retained earnings

2,550

2,444

Total U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity

4,197

4,057




Noncontrolling interests

13

10




Total equity

4,210

4,067




Total liabilities and equity

$

8,164

$

7,274


1

As of January 1, 2019, U.S. Cellular adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, using a modified retrospective method. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2019 amounts include the impacts of ASC 842, but 2018 amounts remain as previously reported.

United States Cellular Corporation

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

37

$

108

$

724

$

709

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

210

235

650

512

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

(173)

$

(127)

$

74

$

197


1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which U.S. Cellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes.

Three Months Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

$

18

$

21

Add back or deduct:


Income tax benefit

(3)

(4)

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

15

17

Add back:


Interest expense

23

29

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

178

162

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

216

208

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

6

5

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

222

213

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

38

39

Interest and dividend income

3

4

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$

181

$

170

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation

Related Links

http://www.uscellular.com

Also from this source

U.S. Cellular reports third quarter 2019 results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

U.S. Cellular reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results

News provided by

United States Cellular Corporation

Feb 20, 2020, 16:11 ET