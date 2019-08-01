U.S. Cellular reports second quarter 2019 results

5G and network modernization initiatives progressing

United States Cellular Corporation

Aug 01, 2019, 16:05 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 

As previously announced, U.S. Cellular will hold a teleconference August 2, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.  Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $973 million for the second quarter of 2019, versus $974 million for the same period one year ago.  Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share declined to $31 million and $0.35, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $49 million and $0.56, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"Our number one focus is to strengthen our customer base," said Kenneth R. Meyers, U.S. Cellular president and CEO.  "In the quarter, we delivered on our customer satisfaction strategy and postpaid handset churn remained low. However, phone sales came in below expectations as customers continue to hold their phones longer and gross additions declined.  We have aggressive plans and strategies in place to attract new customers in the second half of the year.  Service revenues continue to meet our expectation and show the positive impact of higher ARPU which helped to increase Adjusted EBITDA 3.4 percent to $257 million.

"We continue to believe excellent customer service coupled with an outstanding network is what differentiates us from our competitors. U.S. Cellular was once again recognized for highest wireless network quality in the North Central Region by the J. D. Power 2019 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study - Vol. 2.  Our deployment of Voice over LTE continues with plans to deploy VoLTE in our New England and Mid-Atlantic markets in the third quarter. I am also very excited about the progress on our 5G and network modernization initiatives. We are making significant investments to bring LTE advanced capabilities to our customers that will improve coverage and capacity and support future 5G deployments. In addition, we acquired new licenses during the FCC's recent millimeter wave auctions, giving us access to high frequency spectrum required to deliver high speed and low latency capabilities of 5G to our current and future customers. Together, the millimeter wave spectrum we acquired provides at least 300 MHz of spectrum in markets that serve 97% of our customer base. We expect to begin commercial launch of 5G services in 2020."

2019 Estimated Results

U.S. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2019 results are shown below.  Such estimates represent management's view as of August 1, 2019 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date.  U.S. Cellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2019 Estimated Results

Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)

Total operating revenues

$4,000-$4,200

$3,900-$4,100*

Adjusted OIBDA (1)

$725-$875

Unchanged

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$900-$1,050

Unchanged

Capital expenditures

$625-$725

Unchanged

*   Change represents lower equipment sales revenues.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 estimated results, actual results for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2018.  In providing 2019 estimated results, U.S. Cellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes.  Although potentially significant, U.S. Cellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, U.S. Cellular is unable to provide such guidance.


Actual Results

2019 Estimated
Results

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019

Year Ended
December 31, 2018

(Dollars in millions)




Net income (GAAP)

N/A

$

90

$

164

Add back or deduct:




Income tax expense

N/A

41

51

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$70-$220

$

131

$

215

Add back:




Interest expense

115

58

116

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

700

345

640

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$885-$1,035

$

534

$

971

Add back or deduct:




(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

15

7

10

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net



(2)


(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(2)

(18)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$900-$1,050

$

537

$

963

Deduct:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

155

84

159

Interest and dividend income

20

11

15

Other, net



(1)

(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$725-$875

$

443

$

790


(1)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above.  EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity.  U.S. Cellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future.  Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate.  Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of U.S. Cellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of U.S. Cellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities.  The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2019, can be found on U.S. Cellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

U.S. Cellular will hold a conference call on August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.uscellular.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

About U.S. Cellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,600 full- and part-time associates as of June 30, 2019. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of U.S. Cellular. For more information about U.S. Cellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to execute U.S. Cellular's business strategy; uncertainties in U.S. Cellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on U.S. Cellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; impacts of any pending acquisitions/divestitures/exchanges of properties and/or licenses, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, successfully complete the transactions and the financial impacts of such transactions; the ability of the company to successfully manage and grow its markets; the access to and pricing of unbundled network elements; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the state and federal telecommunications regulatory environment; the value of assets and investments; adverse changes in the ratings of U.S. Cellular debt securities by accredited ratings organizations; industry consolidation; advances in telecommunications technology; pending and future litigation; changes in income tax rates, laws, regulations or rulings; changes in customer growth rates, average monthly revenue per user, churn rates, roaming revenue and terms, the availability of wireless devices, or the mix of services and products offered by U.S. Cellular. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the Form 8-K Current Report used by U.S. Cellular to furnish this press release to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference herein.

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

Retail Connections








Postpaid








Total at end of period

4,414,000

4,440,000

4,472,000

4,466,000

4,468,000

Gross additions

137,000

137,000

179,000

172,000

146,000

Feature phones

5,000

4,000

4,000

3,000

5,000

Smartphones

97,000

98,000

132,000

130,000

106,000

Connected devices

35,000

35,000

43,000

39,000

35,000

Net additions (losses)

(26,000)

(32,000)

6,000

(1,000)

(13,000)

Feature phones

(10,000)

(13,000)

(11,000)

(14,000)

(12,000)

Smartphones

(1,000)

(1,000)

31,000

29,000

17,000

Connected devices

(15,000)

(18,000)

(14,000)

(16,000)

(18,000)

ARPU (1)

$

45.90

$

45.44

$

45.58

$

45.31

$

44.74

ARPA (2)

$

119.46

$

118.84

$

119.60

$

119.42

$

118.57

Churn rate (3)

1.23

%

1.26

%

1.29

%

1.29

%

1.19

%

Handsets

0.97

%

0.99

%

1.00

%

1.02

%

0.92

%

Connected devices

3.01

%

3.08

%

3.20

%

3.04

%

2.85

%

Prepaid








Total at end of period

500,000

503,000

516,000

528,000

527,000

Gross additions

61,000

61,000

66,000

80,000

78,000

Net additions (losses)

(2,000)

(13,000)

(12,000)

1,000

2,000

ARPU (1)

$

34.43

$

33.44

$

32.80

$

32.09

$

32.32

Churn rate (3)

4.20

%

4.92

%

4.98

%

4.98

%

4.83

%

Total connections at end of period (4)

4,967,000

4,995,000

5,041,000

5,050,000

5,051,000

Market penetration at end of period








Consolidated operating population

31,310,000

31,310,000

31,469,000

31,469,000

31,469,000

Consolidated operating penetration (5)

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

195

$

102

$

242

$

118

$

86

Total cell sites in service

6,535

6,506

6,531

6,506

6,478

Owned towers

4,116

4,106

4,129

4,119

4,105


(1)

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period.  These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:



•   Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

•   Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.


(2)

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.


(3)

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month.  These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.


(4)

Includes reseller and other connections.


(5)

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019

2018

2019 vs. 2018

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










Service

$

757

$

741

2

%

$

1,498

$

1,465

2

%

Equipment sales

216

233

(7)

%

441

450

(2)

%

Total operating revenues

973

974


1,939

1,915

1

%












Operating expenses










System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)

193

187

3

%

369

365

1

%

Cost of equipment sold

224

240

(6)

%

458

459

Selling, general and administrative

344

342

1

%

669

668

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

177

159

11

%

345

317

8

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5

1

N/M

7

2

N/M

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





N/M

(2)



N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(11)

N/M

(2)

(17)

88

%

Total operating expenses

943

918

3

%

1,844

1,794

3

%












Operating income

30

56

(45)

%

95

121

(21)

%












Investment and other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

40

40

1

%

84

78

8

%

Interest and dividend income

5

3

63

%

11

7

60

%

Interest expense

(29)

(29)

1

%

(58)

(58)

Other, net





N/M

(1)

(1)

N/M

Total investment and other income

16

14

10

%

36

26

36

%












Income before income taxes

46

70

(34)

%

131

147

(11)

%

Income tax expense

14

18

(24)

%

41

40

Net income

32

52

(38)

%

90

107

(15)

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

1

3

(76)

%

4

14

(66)

%

Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders

$

31

$

49

(35)

%

$

86

$

93

(8)

%












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

87

86

1

%

87

85

1

%

Basic earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders

$

0.36

$

0.57

(36)

%

$

0.99

$

1.09

(9)

%












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

88

86

2

%

88

86

2

%

Diluted earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders

$

0.35

$

0.56

(37)

%

$

0.97

$

1.08

(10)

%

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$

90

$

107

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

345

317

Bad debts expense

48

40

Stock-based compensation expense

25

17

Deferred income taxes, net

27

9

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(84)

(78)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

76

70

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

7

2

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(2)


(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(2)

(17)

Other operating activities

2

2

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

3

43

Equipment installment plans receivable

(11)

(47)

Inventory

(4)

(3)

Accounts payable

(7)

(35)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

8

(23)

Accrued taxes

3

6

Other assets and liabilities

(48)

(45)

Net cash provided by operating activities

476

365




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(282)

(173)

Cash paid for licenses

(255)

(2)

Cash received from investments

11

50

Cash paid for investments

(11)


Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

32

21

Other investing activities

(1)

3

Net cash used in investing activities

(506)

(101)




Cash flows from financing activities


Repayment of long-term debt

(10)

(10)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(8)


Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(4)

Other financing activities

(1)

(5)

Net cash used in financing activities

(21)

(19)




Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(51)

245




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

583

352

End of period

$

532

$

597

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS


June 30, 2019 (1)

December 31, 2018

(Dollars in millions)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

528

$

580

Short-term investments

18

17

Accounts receivable

959

976

Inventory, net

146

142

Prepaid expenses

48

63

Other current assets

36

34

Total current assets

1,735

1,812




Assets held for sale



54




Licenses

2,469

2,186




Investments in unconsolidated entities

450

441




Property, plant and equipment, net

2,154

2,202




Operating lease right-of-use assets

888






Other assets and deferred charges

527

579




Total assets

$

8,223

$

7,274

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


June 30, 2019 (1)

December 31, 2018

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$

19

$

19

Accounts payable

321

313

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

164

157

Accrued taxes

32

30

Accrued compensation

45

78

Short-term operating lease liabilities

101


Other current liabilities

65

94

Total current liabilities

747

691




Liabilities held for sale



1




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

538

510

Long-term operating lease liabilities

858


Other deferred liabilities and credits

299

389




Long-term debt, net

1,596

1,605




Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10

11




Equity


U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity


Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1 per share

88

88

Additional paid-in capital

1,615

1,590

Treasury shares

(50)

(65)

Retained earnings

2,509

2,444

Total U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity

4,162

4,057




Noncontrolling interests

13

10




Total equity

4,175

4,067




Total liabilities and equity

$

8,223

$

7,274


(1)

As of January 1, 2019, U.S. Cellular adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2019 amounts include the impacts of ASC 842, but 2018 amounts remain as previously reported.

United States Cellular Corporation

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)






Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

189

$

178

$

476

$

365

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

175

98

282

173

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) (1)

$

14

$

80

$

194

$

192


(1)

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which U.S. Cellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net Income and Operating income.

Three Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions)


Net income (GAAP)

$

32

$

52

Add back:


Income tax expense

14

18

Interest expense

29

29

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

177

159

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

252

258

Add back or deduct:


(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5

1

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(11)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

257

248

Deduct:


Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

40

40

Interest and dividend income

5

3

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

212

205

Deduct:


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

177

159

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

5

1

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(11)

Operating income (GAAP)

$

30

$

56

United States Cellular Corporation

