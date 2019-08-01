U.S. Cellular reports second quarter 2019 results
5G and network modernization initiatives progressing
Aug 01, 2019, 16:05 ET
CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $973 million for the second quarter of 2019, versus $974 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share declined to $31 million and $0.35, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $49 million and $0.56, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
"Our number one focus is to strengthen our customer base," said Kenneth R. Meyers, U.S. Cellular president and CEO. "In the quarter, we delivered on our customer satisfaction strategy and postpaid handset churn remained low. However, phone sales came in below expectations as customers continue to hold their phones longer and gross additions declined. We have aggressive plans and strategies in place to attract new customers in the second half of the year. Service revenues continue to meet our expectation and show the positive impact of higher ARPU which helped to increase Adjusted EBITDA 3.4 percent to $257 million.
"We continue to believe excellent customer service coupled with an outstanding network is what differentiates us from our competitors. U.S. Cellular was once again recognized for highest wireless network quality in the North Central Region by the J. D. Power 2019 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study - Vol. 2. Our deployment of Voice over LTE continues with plans to deploy VoLTE in our New England and Mid-Atlantic markets in the third quarter. I am also very excited about the progress on our 5G and network modernization initiatives. We are making significant investments to bring LTE advanced capabilities to our customers that will improve coverage and capacity and support future 5G deployments. In addition, we acquired new licenses during the FCC's recent millimeter wave auctions, giving us access to high frequency spectrum required to deliver high speed and low latency capabilities of 5G to our current and future customers. Together, the millimeter wave spectrum we acquired provides at least 300 MHz of spectrum in markets that serve 97% of our customer base. We expect to begin commercial launch of 5G services in 2020."
2019 Estimated Results
U.S. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2019 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 1, 2019 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. U.S. Cellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
|
2019 Estimated Results
|
Previous
|
Current
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Total operating revenues
|
$4,000-$4,200
|
$3,900-$4,100*
|
Adjusted OIBDA (1)
|
$725-$875
|
Unchanged
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
$900-$1,050
|
Unchanged
|
Capital expenditures
|
$625-$725
|
Unchanged
|
* Change represents lower equipment sales revenues.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 estimated results, actual results for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2018. In providing 2019 estimated results, U.S. Cellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, U.S. Cellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, U.S. Cellular is unable to provide such guidance.
|
Actual Results
|
2019 Estimated
|
Six Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
N/A
|
$
|
90
|
$
|
164
|
Add back or deduct:
|
Income tax expense
|
N/A
|
41
|
51
|
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|
$70-$220
|
$
|
131
|
$
|
215
|
Add back:
|
Interest expense
|
115
|
58
|
116
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|
700
|
345
|
640
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)
|
$885-$1,035
|
$
|
534
|
$
|
971
|
Add back or deduct:
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
15
|
7
|
10
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
—
|
(2)
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
—
|
(2)
|
(18)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)
|
$900-$1,050
|
$
|
537
|
$
|
963
|
Deduct:
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
155
|
84
|
159
|
Interest and dividend income
|
20
|
11
|
15
|
Other, net
|
—
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) (1)
|
$725-$875
|
$
|
443
|
$
|
790
|
(1)
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. U.S. Cellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of U.S. Cellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of U.S. Cellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2019, can be found on U.S. Cellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Quarter Ended
|
6/30/2019
|
3/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
9/30/2018
|
6/30/2018
|
Retail Connections
|
Postpaid
|
Total at end of period
|
4,414,000
|
4,440,000
|
4,472,000
|
4,466,000
|
4,468,000
|
Gross additions
|
137,000
|
137,000
|
179,000
|
172,000
|
146,000
|
Feature phones
|
5,000
|
4,000
|
4,000
|
3,000
|
5,000
|
Smartphones
|
97,000
|
98,000
|
132,000
|
130,000
|
106,000
|
Connected devices
|
35,000
|
35,000
|
43,000
|
39,000
|
35,000
|
Net additions (losses)
|
(26,000)
|
(32,000)
|
6,000
|
(1,000)
|
(13,000)
|
Feature phones
|
(10,000)
|
(13,000)
|
(11,000)
|
(14,000)
|
(12,000)
|
Smartphones
|
(1,000)
|
(1,000)
|
31,000
|
29,000
|
17,000
|
Connected devices
|
(15,000)
|
(18,000)
|
(14,000)
|
(16,000)
|
(18,000)
|
ARPU (1)
|
$
|
45.90
|
$
|
45.44
|
$
|
45.58
|
$
|
45.31
|
$
|
44.74
|
ARPA (2)
|
$
|
119.46
|
$
|
118.84
|
$
|
119.60
|
$
|
119.42
|
$
|
118.57
|
Churn rate (3)
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.26
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
Handsets
|
0.97
|
%
|
0.99
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
0.92
|
%
|
Connected devices
|
3.01
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.20
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
2.85
|
%
|
Prepaid
|
Total at end of period
|
500,000
|
503,000
|
516,000
|
528,000
|
527,000
|
Gross additions
|
61,000
|
61,000
|
66,000
|
80,000
|
78,000
|
Net additions (losses)
|
(2,000)
|
(13,000)
|
(12,000)
|
1,000
|
2,000
|
ARPU (1)
|
$
|
34.43
|
$
|
33.44
|
$
|
32.80
|
$
|
32.09
|
$
|
32.32
|
Churn rate (3)
|
4.20
|
%
|
4.92
|
%
|
4.98
|
%
|
4.98
|
%
|
4.83
|
%
|
Total connections at end of period (4)
|
4,967,000
|
4,995,000
|
5,041,000
|
5,050,000
|
5,051,000
|
Market penetration at end of period
|
Consolidated operating population
|
31,310,000
|
31,310,000
|
31,469,000
|
31,469,000
|
31,469,000
|
Consolidated operating penetration (5)
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
Capital expenditures (millions)
|
$
|
195
|
$
|
102
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
118
|
$
|
86
|
Total cell sites in service
|
6,535
|
6,506
|
6,531
|
6,506
|
6,478
|
Owned towers
|
4,116
|
4,106
|
4,129
|
4,119
|
4,105
|
(1)
|
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
|
• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
|
• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
|
(2)
|
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
|
(3)
|
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
|
(4)
|
Includes reseller and other connections.
|
(5)
|
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019 vs. 2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019 vs. 2018
|
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Operating revenues
|
Service
|
$
|
757
|
$
|
741
|
2
|
%
|
$
|
1,498
|
$
|
1,465
|
2
|
%
|
Equipment sales
|
216
|
233
|
(7)
|
%
|
441
|
450
|
(2)
|
%
|
Total operating revenues
|
973
|
974
|
–
|
1,939
|
1,915
|
1
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)
|
193
|
187
|
3
|
%
|
369
|
365
|
1
|
%
|
Cost of equipment sold
|
224
|
240
|
(6)
|
%
|
458
|
459
|
–
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
344
|
342
|
1
|
%
|
669
|
668
|
–
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
177
|
159
|
11
|
%
|
345
|
317
|
8
|
%
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
5
|
1
|
N/M
|
7
|
2
|
N/M
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
—
|
—
|
N/M
|
(2)
|
—
|
N/M
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
—
|
(11)
|
N/M
|
(2)
|
(17)
|
88
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
943
|
918
|
3
|
%
|
1,844
|
1,794
|
3
|
%
|
Operating income
|
30
|
56
|
(45)
|
%
|
95
|
121
|
(21)
|
%
|
Investment and other income (expense)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
40
|
40
|
1
|
%
|
84
|
78
|
8
|
%
|
Interest and dividend income
|
5
|
3
|
63
|
%
|
11
|
7
|
60
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
(29)
|
(29)
|
1
|
%
|
(58)
|
(58)
|
–
|
Other, net
|
—
|
—
|
N/M
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
N/M
|
Total investment and other income
|
16
|
14
|
10
|
%
|
36
|
26
|
36
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
46
|
70
|
(34)
|
%
|
131
|
147
|
(11)
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
14
|
18
|
(24)
|
%
|
41
|
40
|
–
|
Net income
|
32
|
52
|
(38)
|
%
|
90
|
107
|
(15)
|
%
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
1
|
3
|
(76)
|
%
|
4
|
14
|
(66)
|
%
|
Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders
|
$
|
31
|
$
|
49
|
(35)
|
%
|
$
|
86
|
$
|
93
|
(8)
|
%
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
87
|
86
|
1
|
%
|
87
|
85
|
1
|
%
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.57
|
(36)
|
%
|
$
|
0.99
|
$
|
1.09
|
(9)
|
%
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
88
|
86
|
2
|
%
|
88
|
86
|
2
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.56
|
(37)
|
%
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.08
|
(10)
|
%
|
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
90
|
$
|
107
|
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
345
|
317
|
Bad debts expense
|
48
|
40
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
25
|
17
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
27
|
9
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
(84)
|
(78)
|
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
|
76
|
70
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
7
|
2
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
|
(2)
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
(2)
|
(17)
|
Other operating activities
|
2
|
2
|
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
|
Accounts receivable
|
3
|
43
|
Equipment installment plans receivable
|
(11)
|
(47)
|
Inventory
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
Accounts payable
|
(7)
|
(35)
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
8
|
(23)
|
Accrued taxes
|
3
|
6
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(48)
|
(45)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
476
|
365
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(282)
|
(173)
|
Cash paid for licenses
|
(255)
|
(2)
|
Cash received from investments
|
11
|
50
|
Cash paid for investments
|
(11)
|
—
|
Cash received from divestitures and exchanges
|
32
|
21
|
Other investing activities
|
(1)
|
3
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(506)
|
(101)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments
|
(8)
|
—
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
Other financing activities
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(21)
|
(19)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(51)
|
245
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
Beginning of period
|
583
|
352
|
End of period
|
$
|
532
|
$
|
597
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
June 30, 2019 (1)
|
December 31, 2018
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
528
|
$
|
580
|
Short-term investments
|
18
|
17
|
Accounts receivable
|
959
|
976
|
Inventory, net
|
146
|
142
|
Prepaid expenses
|
48
|
63
|
Other current assets
|
36
|
34
|
Total current assets
|
1,735
|
1,812
|
Assets held for sale
|
—
|
54
|
Licenses
|
2,469
|
2,186
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
450
|
441
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,154
|
2,202
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
888
|
—
|
Other assets and deferred charges
|
527
|
579
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,223
|
$
|
7,274
|
United States Cellular Corporation
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
June 30, 2019 (1)
|
December 31, 2018
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Current liabilities
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$
|
19
|
$
|
19
|
Accounts payable
|
321
|
313
|
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
|
164
|
157
|
Accrued taxes
|
32
|
30
|
Accrued compensation
|
45
|
78
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
101
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
65
|
94
|
Total current liabilities
|
747
|
691
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
—
|
1
|
Deferred liabilities and credits
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
|
538
|
510
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
858
|
—
|
Other deferred liabilities and credits
|
299
|
389
|
Long-term debt, net
|
1,596
|
1,605
|
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
|
10
|
11
|
Equity
|
U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity
|
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1 per share
|
88
|
88
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,615
|
1,590
|
Treasury shares
|
(50)
|
(65)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,509
|
2,444
|
Total U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity
|
4,162
|
4,057
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
13
|
10
|
Total equity
|
4,175
|
4,067
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
8,223
|
$
|
7,274
|
(1)
|
As of January 1, 2019, U.S. Cellular adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2019 amounts include the impacts of ASC 842, but 2018 amounts remain as previously reported.
|
United States Cellular Corporation
Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
|
$
|
189
|
$
|
178
|
$
|
476
|
$
|
365
|
Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
|
175
|
98
|
282
|
173
|
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) (1)
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
80
|
$
|
194
|
$
|
192
|
(1)
|
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which U.S. Cellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net Income and Operating income.
|
Three Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
32
|
$
|
52
|
Add back:
|
Income tax expense
|
14
|
18
|
Interest expense
|
29
|
29
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
177
|
159
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
252
|
258
|
Add back or deduct:
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
5
|
1
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
—
|
(11)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
257
|
248
|
Deduct:
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
|
40
|
40
|
Interest and dividend income
|
5
|
3
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
212
|
205
|
Deduct:
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
177
|
159
|
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
|
5
|
1
|
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
|
—
|
(11)
|
Operating income (GAAP)
|
$
|
30
|
$
|
56
