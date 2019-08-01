U.S. Cellular reports second quarter 2019 results

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $973 million for the second quarter of 2019, versus $974 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share declined to $31 million and $0.35, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $49 million and $0.56, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"Our number one focus is to strengthen our customer base," said Kenneth R. Meyers, U.S. Cellular president and CEO. "In the quarter, we delivered on our customer satisfaction strategy and postpaid handset churn remained low. However, phone sales came in below expectations as customers continue to hold their phones longer and gross additions declined. We have aggressive plans and strategies in place to attract new customers in the second half of the year. Service revenues continue to meet our expectation and show the positive impact of higher ARPU which helped to increase Adjusted EBITDA 3.4 percent to $257 million.

"We continue to believe excellent customer service coupled with an outstanding network is what differentiates us from our competitors. U.S. Cellular was once again recognized for highest wireless network quality in the North Central Region by the J. D. Power 2019 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study - Vol. 2. Our deployment of Voice over LTE continues with plans to deploy VoLTE in our New England and Mid-Atlantic markets in the third quarter. I am also very excited about the progress on our 5G and network modernization initiatives. We are making significant investments to bring LTE advanced capabilities to our customers that will improve coverage and capacity and support future 5G deployments. In addition, we acquired new licenses during the FCC's recent millimeter wave auctions, giving us access to high frequency spectrum required to deliver high speed and low latency capabilities of 5G to our current and future customers. Together, the millimeter wave spectrum we acquired provides at least 300 MHz of spectrum in markets that serve 97% of our customer base. We expect to begin commercial launch of 5G services in 2020."

2019 Estimated Results

U.S. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2019 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 1, 2019 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. U.S. Cellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $4,000-$4,200 $3,900-$4,100* Adjusted OIBDA (1) $725-$875 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA (1) $900-$1,050 Unchanged Capital expenditures $625-$725 Unchanged



* Change represents lower equipment sales revenues.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 estimated results, actual results for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2018. In providing 2019 estimated results, U.S. Cellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, U.S. Cellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, U.S. Cellular is unable to provide such guidance.









Actual Results

2019 Estimated

Results

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A



$ 90



$ 164

Add back or deduct:









Income tax expense N/A



41



51

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $70-$220



$ 131



$ 215

Add back:









Interest expense 115



58



116

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 700



345



640

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1) $885-$1,035



$ 534



$ 971

Add back or deduct:









(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15



7



10

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



(2)



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



(2)



(18)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1) $900-$1,050



$ 537



$ 963

Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 155



84



159

Interest and dividend income 20



11



15

Other, net —



(1)



(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) (1) $725-$875



$ 443



$ 790







(1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. U.S. Cellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of U.S. Cellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of U.S. Cellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2019, can be found on U.S. Cellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to execute U.S. Cellular's business strategy; uncertainties in U.S. Cellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on U.S. Cellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; impacts of any pending acquisitions/divestitures/exchanges of properties and/or licenses, including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, successfully complete the transactions and the financial impacts of such transactions; the ability of the company to successfully manage and grow its markets; the access to and pricing of unbundled network elements; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the state and federal telecommunications regulatory environment; the value of assets and investments; adverse changes in the ratings of U.S. Cellular debt securities by accredited ratings organizations; industry consolidation; advances in telecommunications technology; pending and future litigation; changes in income tax rates, laws, regulations or rulings; changes in customer growth rates, average monthly revenue per user, churn rates, roaming revenue and terms, the availability of wireless devices, or the mix of services and products offered by U.S. Cellular. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in the Form 8-K Current Report used by U.S. Cellular to furnish this press release to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference herein.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,414,000



4,440,000



4,472,000



4,466,000



4,468,000

Gross additions 137,000



137,000



179,000



172,000



146,000

Feature phones 5,000



4,000



4,000



3,000



5,000

Smartphones 97,000



98,000



132,000



130,000



106,000

Connected devices 35,000



35,000



43,000



39,000



35,000

Net additions (losses) (26,000)



(32,000)



6,000



(1,000)



(13,000)

Feature phones (10,000)



(13,000)



(11,000)



(14,000)



(12,000)

Smartphones (1,000)



(1,000)



31,000



29,000



17,000

Connected devices (15,000)



(18,000)



(14,000)



(16,000)



(18,000)

ARPU (1) $ 45.90



$ 45.44



$ 45.58



$ 45.31



$ 44.74

ARPA (2) $ 119.46



$ 118.84



$ 119.60



$ 119.42



$ 118.57

Churn rate (3) 1.23 %

1.26 %

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.19 % Handsets 0.97 %

0.99 %

1.00 %

1.02 %

0.92 % Connected devices 3.01 %

3.08 %

3.20 %

3.04 %

2.85 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 500,000



503,000



516,000



528,000



527,000

Gross additions 61,000



61,000



66,000



80,000



78,000

Net additions (losses) (2,000)



(13,000)



(12,000)



1,000



2,000

ARPU (1) $ 34.43



$ 33.44



$ 32.80



$ 32.09



$ 32.32

Churn rate (3) 4.20 %

4.92 %

4.98 %

4.98 %

4.83 % Total connections at end of period (4) 4,967,000



4,995,000



5,041,000



5,050,000



5,051,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,310,000



31,310,000



31,469,000



31,469,000



31,469,000

Consolidated operating penetration (5) 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 195



$ 102



$ 242



$ 118



$ 86

Total cell sites in service 6,535



6,506



6,531



6,506



6,478

Owned towers 4,116



4,106



4,129



4,119



4,105







(1) Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:





• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.



(2) Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



(3) Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



(4) Includes reseller and other connections.



(5) Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019

2018

2019 vs. 2018 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Service $ 757



$ 741



2 %

$ 1,498



$ 1,465



2 % Equipment sales 216



233



(7) %

441



450



(2) % Total operating revenues 973



974



–

1,939



1,915



1 %























Operating expenses





















System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 193



187



3 %

369



365



1 % Cost of equipment sold 224



240



(6) %

458



459



– Selling, general and administrative 344



342



1 %

669



668



– Depreciation, amortization and accretion 177



159



11 %

345



317



8 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5



1



N/M



7



2



N/M

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



N/M



(2)



—



N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



(11)



N/M



(2)



(17)



88 % Total operating expenses 943



918



3 %

1,844



1,794



3 %























Operating income 30



56



(45) %

95



121



(21) %























Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 40



40



1 %

84



78



8 % Interest and dividend income 5



3



63 %

11



7



60 % Interest expense (29)



(29)



1 %

(58)



(58)



– Other, net —



—



N/M



(1)



(1)



N/M

Total investment and other income 16



14



10 %

36



26



36 %























Income before income taxes 46



70



(34) %

131



147



(11) % Income tax expense 14



18



(24) %

41



40



– Net income 32



52



(38) %

90



107



(15) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 1



3



(76) %

4



14



(66) % Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 31



$ 49



(35) %

$ 86



$ 93



(8) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 87



86



1 %

87



85



1 % Basic earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 0.36



$ 0.57



(36) %

$ 0.99



$ 1.09



(9) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88



86



2 %

88



86



2 % Diluted earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 0.35



$ 0.56



(37) %

$ 0.97



$ 1.08



(10) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 90



$ 107

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 345



317

Bad debts expense 48



40

Stock-based compensation expense 25



17

Deferred income taxes, net 27



9

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (84)



(78)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 76



70

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 7



2

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (2)



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (2)



(17)

Other operating activities 2



2

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 3



43

Equipment installment plans receivable (11)



(47)

Inventory (4)



(3)

Accounts payable (7)



(35)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 8



(23)

Accrued taxes 3



6

Other assets and liabilities (48)



(45)

Net cash provided by operating activities 476



365









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (282)



(173)

Cash paid for licenses (255)



(2)

Cash received from investments 11



50

Cash paid for investments (11)



—

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 32



21

Other investing activities (1)



3

Net cash used in investing activities (506)



(101)









Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of long-term debt (10)



(10)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (8)



—

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)



(4)

Other financing activities (1)



(5)

Net cash used in financing activities (21)



(19)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (51)



245









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 583



352

End of period $ 532



$ 597



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS



June 30, 2019 (1)

December 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 528



$ 580

Short-term investments 18



17

Accounts receivable 959



976

Inventory, net 146



142

Prepaid expenses 48



63

Other current assets 36



34

Total current assets 1,735



1,812









Assets held for sale —



54









Licenses 2,469



2,186









Investments in unconsolidated entities 450



441









Property, plant and equipment, net 2,154



2,202









Operating lease right-of-use assets 888



—









Other assets and deferred charges 527



579









Total assets $ 8,223



$ 7,274



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



June 30, 2019 (1)

December 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 19



$ 19

Accounts payable 321



313

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 164



157

Accrued taxes 32



30

Accrued compensation 45



78

Short-term operating lease liabilities 101



—

Other current liabilities 65



94

Total current liabilities 747



691









Liabilities held for sale —



1









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 538



510

Long-term operating lease liabilities 858



—

Other deferred liabilities and credits 299



389









Long-term debt, net 1,596



1,605









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 10



11









Equity





U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1 per share 88



88

Additional paid-in capital 1,615



1,590

Treasury shares (50)



(65)

Retained earnings 2,509



2,444

Total U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity 4,162



4,057









Noncontrolling interests 13



10









Total equity 4,175



4,067









Total liabilities and equity $ 8,223



$ 7,274







(1) As of January 1, 2019, U.S. Cellular adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2019 amounts include the impacts of ASC 842, but 2018 amounts remain as previously reported.

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 189



$ 178



$ 476



$ 365

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 175



98



282



173

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 14



$ 80



$ 194



$ 192







(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which U.S. Cellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net Income and Operating income.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 32



$ 52

Add back:





Income tax expense 14



18

Interest expense 29



29

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 177



159

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 252



258

Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5



1

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



(11)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 257



248

Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 40



40

Interest and dividend income 5



3

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 212



205

Deduct:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 177



159

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5



1

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



(11)

Operating income (GAAP) $ 30



$ 56



