U.S. Cellular reports third quarter 2019 results

U.S. Cellular will hold a teleconference November 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,031 million for the third quarter of 2019, versus $1,001 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $23 million and $0.27, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $36 million and $0.41, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"I'm pleased with the progress we made this quarter," said Kenneth R. Meyers, U.S. Cellular president and CEO. "We generated improved financial results and although subscriber activity was slow early in the quarter, we gained momentum and finished strong, achieving sequential improvement in postpaid handset net additions by delivering on our customer satisfaction strategy and implementing many of our strategic initiatives. Our efforts produced growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Continued popularity of our unlimited Total Plans drove increases in average revenue per user and increased inbound roaming contributed to growth in service revenue. I am pleased to see these trends as we head into the important holiday season.

"We recently completed a brand refresh and launched a new more modern look and a brand promise around 'Bringing Fairness to Wireless,' to reinforce the values that have always been part of U.S. Cellular. Another driver of customer satisfaction is our high-quality network, which is performing well even as data usage continues to increase. Our network modernization efforts are progressing as we ready our network for 5G, so that even customers with 4G devices have experienced better network quality and improved speeds. Additionally, we are on track to launch 5G service in Iowa and Wisconsin during the first quarter of 2020."

2019 Estimated Results

U.S. Cellular's current estimates of full-year 2019 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of October 31, 2019 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. U.S. Cellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2019 Estimated Results

Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $3,900-$4,100 $3,950-$4,050 Adjusted OIBDA1 $725-$875 $750-$850 Adjusted EBITDA1 $900-$1,050 $925-$1,025 Capital expenditures $625-$725 Unchanged

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 estimated results, actual results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2018. In providing 2019 estimated results, U.S. Cellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, U.S. Cellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, U.S. Cellular is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2019 Estimated

Results

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A

$ 115



$ 164

Add back or deduct:









Income tax expense N/A

55



51

Income before income taxes (GAAP) $80-$180

$ 170



$ 215

Add back:









Interest expense 115

87



116

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 710

524



640

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $905-$1,005

$ 781



$ 971

Add back or deduct:









(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

13



10

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1)



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —

—



(18)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $925-$1,025

$ 793



$ 963

Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 160

128



159

Interest and dividend income 15

14



15

Other, net —

—



(1)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$850

$ 651



$ 790







1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. U.S. Cellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of U.S. Cellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of U.S. Cellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for September 30, 2019, can be found on U.S. Cellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

About U.S. Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,500 full- and part-time associates as of September 30, 2019. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of U.S. Cellular. For more information about U.S. Cellular, visit uscellular.com .

For more information about U.S. Cellular, visit:

U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,395,000



4,414,000



4,440,000



4,472,000



4,466,000

Gross additions 163,000



137,000



137,000



179,000



172,000

Feature phones 3,000



5,000



4,000



4,000



3,000

Smartphones 121,000



97,000



98,000



132,000



130,000

Connected devices 39,000



35,000



35,000



43,000



39,000

Net additions (losses) (19,000)



(26,000)



(32,000)



6,000



(1,000)

Feature phones (11,000)



(10,000)



(13,000)



(11,000)



(14,000)

Smartphones 9,000



(1,000)



(1,000)



31,000



29,000

Connected devices (17,000)



(15,000)



(18,000)



(14,000)



(16,000)

ARPU1 $ 46.16



$ 45.90



$ 45.44



$ 45.58



$ 45.31

ARPA2 $ 119.87



$ 119.46



$ 118.84



$ 119.60



$ 119.42

Churn rate3 1.38 %

1.23 %

1.26 %

1.29 %

1.29 % Handsets 1.09 %

0.97 %

0.99 %

1.00 %

1.02 % Connected devices 3.44 %

3.01 %

3.08 %

3.20 %

3.04 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 510,000



500,000



503,000



516,000



528,000

Gross additions 70,000



61,000



61,000



66,000



80,000

Net additions (losses) 9,000



(2,000)



(13,000)



(12,000)



1,000

ARPU1 $ 34.35



$ 34.43



$ 33.44



$ 32.80



$ 32.09

Churn rate3 4.03 %

4.20 %

4.92 %

4.98 %

4.98 % Total connections at end of period4 4,957,000



4,967,000



4,995,000



5,041,000



5,050,000

Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,310,000



31,310,000



31,310,000



31,469,000



31,469,000

Consolidated operating penetration5 16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 170



$ 195



$ 102



$ 242



$ 118

Total cell sites in service 6,554



6,535



6,506



6,531



6,506

Owned towers 4,123



4,116



4,106



4,129



4,119









1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:





• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.







• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.





2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.



3 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.



4 Includes reseller and other connections.



5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total population of consolidated operating markets as estimated by Nielsen.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019 vs.

2018

2019

2018

2019 vs.

2018

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)























Operating revenues























Service $ 774



$ 759



2 %

$ 2,272



$ 2,224



2 %

Equipment sales 257



242



6 %

698



692



1 %

Total operating revenues 1,031



1,001



3 %

2,970



2,916



2 %



























Operating expenses























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 199



200



(1) %

568



566



–



Cost of equipment sold 266



258



3 %

724



716



1 %

Selling, general and administrative 358



346



3 %

1,027



1,014



1 %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 181



160



13 %

524



478



10 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5



3



66 %

13



5



N/M



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —



—



N/M



(1)



—



N/M



(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 2



—



N/M



—



(18)



98 %

Total operating expenses 1,011



967



5 %

2,855



2,761



3 %



























Operating income 20



34



(40) %

115



155



(26) %



























Investment and other income (expense)























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 44



42



5 %

128



120



7 %

Interest and dividend income 4



4



4 %

14



10



40 %

Interest expense (29)



(29)



1 %

(87)



(87)



–



Total investment and other income 19



17



12 %

55



43



27 %



























Income before income taxes 39



51



(23) %

170



198



(14) %

Income tax expense 15



14



2 %

55



55



1 %

Net income 24



37



(33) %

115



143



(20) %

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 1



1



29 %

6



14



(61) %

Net income attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 23





$ 36





(34) %

$ 109





$ 129





(15) %



























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86



86



1 %

87



85



1 %

Basic earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 0.27



$ 0.42



(35) %

$ 1.26



$ 1.51



(16) %

























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88



87



1 %

88



86



2 %

Diluted earnings per share attributable to U.S. Cellular shareholders $ 0.27



$ 0.41



(35) %

$ 1.24



$ 1.49



(17) %



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 115



$ 143

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 524



478

Bad debts expense 77



67

Stock-based compensation expense 32



26

Deferred income taxes, net (34)



(4)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (128)



(120)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities 99



90

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 13



5

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (1)



—

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net —



(18)

Other operating activities 3



2

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (35)



(1)

Equipment installment plans receivable (42)



(88)

Inventory 3



15

Accounts payable (4)



21

Customer deposits and deferred revenues (1)



(5)

Accrued taxes 81



1

Accrued interest 9



9

Other assets and liabilities (24)



(21)

Net cash provided by operating activities 687



600









Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (439)



(277)

Cash paid for licenses (257)



(2)

Cash received from investments 29



50

Cash paid for investments (11)



—

Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 32



23

Other investing activities (1)



3

Net cash used in investing activities (647)



(203)









Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of long-term debt (14)



(14)

Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (8)



7

Repurchase of Common Shares (21)



—

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3)



(5)

Other financing activities (2)



(5)

Net cash used in financing activities (48)



(17)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8)



380









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 583



352

End of period $ 575



$ 732



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS

September 30, 20191

December 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 570



$ 580

Short-term investments —



17

Accounts receivable 993



976

Inventory, net 139



142

Prepaid expenses 49



63

Other current assets 19



34

Total current assets 1,770



1,812









Assets held for sale 9



54









Licenses 2,461



2,186









Investments in unconsolidated entities 471



441









Property, plant and equipment, net 2,144



2,202









Operating lease right-of-use assets 897



—









Other assets and deferred charges 539



579









Total assets $ 8,291



$ 7,274



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

September 30, 20191

December 31, 2018 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 19



$ 19

Accounts payable 337



313

Customer deposits and deferred revenues 155



157

Accrued taxes 88



30

Accrued compensation 68



78

Short-term operating lease liabilities 104



—

Other current liabilities 78



94

Total current liabilities 849



691









Liabilities held for sale 1



1









Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 477



510

Long-term operating lease liabilities 864



—

Other deferred liabilities and credits 312



389









Long-term debt, net 1,592



1,605









Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 11



11









Equity





U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1 per share 88



88

Additional paid-in capital 1,622



1,590

Treasury shares (70)



(65)

Retained earnings 2,532



2,444

Total U.S. Cellular shareholders' equity 4,172



4,057









Noncontrolling interests 13



10









Total equity 4,185



4,067









Total liabilities and equity $ 8,291



$ 7,274







1 As of January 1, 2019, U.S. Cellular adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, using a modified retrospective method. Under this method, the new accounting standard is applied only to the most recent period presented. As a result, 2019 amounts include the impacts of ASC 842, but 2018 amounts remain as previously reported.

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 211



$ 235



$ 687



$ 600

Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 157



103



439



277

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 54



$ 132



$ 248



$ 323







1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which U.S. Cellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Operating income.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 24



$ 37

Add back:





Income tax expense 15



14

Interest expense 29



29

Depreciation, amortization and accretion 181



160

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 249



240

Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5



3

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 2



—

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 256



243

Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 44



42

Interest and dividend income 4



4

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 208



197

Deduct:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 181



160

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 5



3

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 2



—

Operating income (GAAP) $ 20



$ 34



