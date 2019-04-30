U.S. Chamber Recognizes Michigan Chamber of Commerce With Highest Level Of Accreditation

The Michigan Chamber received a rating of Accredited, with Distinction , putting it among the top three percent of chambers nationwide. It is one of only six state chambers accredited by the U.S. Chamber and one of only four state chambers accredited with distinction. Of the 7,000 chambers of commerce in the United States, only 211 meet the standards set by the national chamber for accreditation.

"On behalf of everyone at the U.S. Chamber, I congratulate the Michigan Chamber for a job well done," said U.S. Chamber President Tom Donohue. "Michigan Chamber staff have forged strong relationships with lawmakers and community leaders across the state and have provided members with the support they need to grow, innovate and create jobs."

"Being recognized by the U.S. Chamber for organizational excellence is a great compliment to Chamber members, our Board of Directors and dedicated Chamber staff," said Arnaldo Rodriguez, President & CEO of Technical Professional Services, Inc., in Wayland, and Chair of the Michigan Chamber Board of Directors. "I am very proud to a part of a leadership organization that consistently delivers powerful advocacy and works to help members solve their business problems and prosper."

"We are proud of our partnership with the U.S. Chamber and honored to be recognized for getting the job done for our members," said Rich Studley, President & CEO of the Michigan Chamber. "Accreditation is proof of our ongoing commitment to organizational excellence as we continue the important work to promote job creation and business success in Michigan."

"This recognition is also a compliment to the volunteer leaders and members of the Michigan Chamber for their commitment to leadership and organizational excellence and to Chamber staff who worked long and hard on a lengthy application," Studley added.

The only program of its kind in the country, US Chamber accreditation recognizes excellence in chamber planning and performance. To achieve accreditation, a chamber must demonstrate quality programs, clear organizational procedures, and effective communications in the areas of governance, program development, government affairs, and technology.

State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members, and chamber CEOs from across the country.

The US Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business federation representing the interests of more than three million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing approximately 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce who employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

