U.S. Charitable Gift Trust Commits $2 Million to Invest in Others Charitable Foundation to Expand its Grant Program

Transformational multi-year commitment will enable Invest in Others to provide increased financial support to address the critical needs of nonprofits and the communities they serve nationwide

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others"), a nonprofit dedicated to amplifying, celebrating, and inspiring the charitable work of the financial services community, announced that the U.S. Charitable Gift Trust has launched a multi-year collaboration with a $2 million grant to support Invest in Others' Grant Program.

The support was launched with a check presentation at the recent 2025 Invest in Others Awards Gala in Boston, marking the beginning of the multi-year commitment. The Invest in Others Grant Program provides an opportunity for individuals working in the financial services industry to secure funding for specific programs or projects on behalf of a nonprofit they care about.

"We are deeply honored to be entrusted as stewards of these grant funds from the U.S. Charitable Gift Trust," said Barkley Payne, President and CEO of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "This extraordinary commitment will allow us to expand our Grant Program and provide even more nonprofits with the resources they need to address critical challenges in their communities. We're excited to amplify our impact together and ensure that the charitable interests of financial advisors and those in financial services continue to change lives for the better."

Expanding the Reach and Impact of the Invest in Others Grant Program

The Invest in Others Grant Program enables financial services professionals to apply for grants on behalf of the nonprofits they support. Applications are evaluated based on the organization's needs as outlined in the grant request, with awards of up to $20,000 available. The annual call for applications is currently open and runs through November 14.

Since inception, Invest in Others has awarded grants in many categories of impact including but not limited to:

Arts and Culture

Education and Youth Programs

Health and Wellness

Human Services and Economic Development

Hunger and Poverty Prevention

Military and Veterans

Thanks to the U.S. Charitable Gift Trust's commitment, Invest in Others will expand and enhance its Grant Program next year, transforming it into a more significant and impactful resource for financial advisors and their favorite charities. The expansion will include two new categories of impact—Mental Health and Environmental Protection and Conservation—reflecting both organizations' shared dedication to broad, meaningful social change.

The enhanced Grant Program will officially launch in 2026, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation.

"This collaboration with the U.S. Charitable Gift Trust marks a defining moment for Invest in Others," said Payne. "As we approach our 20th anniversary, we're celebrating two decades of impact while laying the groundwork for an even more powerful future. With this transformational grant funding, we'll empower financial advisors and their favorite charities to drive meaningful, lasting change for people and communities across the country and around the world. The best is truly yet to come."

