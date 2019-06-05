U.S. Charities Launch Global Emergency Response Coalition to Expedite Action During Humanitarian Crisis

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight of the leading U.S.-based international relief organizations have renewed their commitment to the Global Emergency Response Coalition. Originally created in April 2017 to broaden awareness and take urgent action when disasters occur, the Coalition is made up of field-based, well respected and vetted organizations that are combining their capabilities and technical capacities in a joint effort. The Coalition will harness the fundraising power of the United States to save lives by inspiring donors and quickly getting them involved at the onset of disasters.

"Too often children and families around the world in dire need of help go unnoticed due to lack of public awareness," said the CEOs of the Global Emergency Response Coalition member NGOs. "We have come together to use our collective energies, increase the U.S. public's attention to global disaster, and leverage the massive influence and generosity that Americans can bring toward creating global action."

The Coalition, composed of CARE, International Medical Corps, International Rescue Committee, Mercy Corps, Oxfam America, Plan International USA, Save the Children and World Vision, originally came together with a goal of bringing attention to and increasing funding for the East Africa Hunger Crisis, expediting and amplifying lifesaving aid to reach the 20 million people who were at risk of starvation at the time. Up until that point, despite the large number of people in need, the crisis had received little attention.

Today, the need for urgent aid continues to expand. An increase in natural disasters, conflict-related refugees, and food insecurity worldwide are all contributing to a humanitarian system that is dangerously underfunded. UN OCHA estimates that one out of every 70 people around the world is in need of humanitarian assistance. And the need surrounding disasters is lasting longer – now an average of nine years.

The Coalition recently appointed Gwen Young as its Managing Director to lead this expanded effort. Young has more than 25 years of experience in international relief and development, including most recently as the Director of the Global Women's Leadership Initiative at the Wilson Center. She previously served at Africare, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Médecins Sans Frontières. She began her new role March 1st.

"The worsening nature and duration of humanitarian crisis is sadly the new normal," said Young. "It requires that we, as key humanitarian actors, combine our efforts to ensure that people and communities get the lifesaving assistance they need."

Visit the Global Emergency Response Coalition website for more information and to donate.

CEOs of the Global Emergency Response Coalition:

Michelle Nunn, CARE

Nancy Aossey, International Medical Corps

David Miliband, International Rescue Committee

Neal Keny-Guyer, Mercy Corps

Abby Maxman, Oxfam America

Tessie San Martin, Plan International USA

Carolyn Miles, Save the Children

Edgar Sandoval, World Vision

About the Global Emergency Response Coalition:

The Global Emergency Response Coalition is a lifesaving humanitarian alliance made up of eight leading U.S.-based international aid organizations. When disaster strikes, the Coalition mobilizes to help children and families in urgent need. By working together, we can increase awareness and funds to deliver emergency relief quickly and efficiently to save lives and help rebuild communities.

