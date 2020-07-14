US Charity for Iraqi Orphans and Vulnerable Children Steps Up Advocacy with a New Identity Refresh

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF), the United States' largest charity devoted exclusively to advocacy and support for Iraq's children, premiered today a fresh, impactful design and message for the cause.

Iraqi Children Foundation

"Today, we reintroduce ourselves to Americans and the international community with a fresh voice," explained ICF Board Chairman Mohammed Khudairi. "For over a decade, ICF has intervened with love and hope in the lives of children who are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and exploitation by criminals, traffickers, and extremists. We have invested in life-changing education, legal protection, psychosocial services, nutrition, and other support for the most marginalized children: orphans, street kids, children displaced by war, child laborers, and disabled kids. We are now standing with them in the face of new dangers from COVID-19."

ICF's voice for Iraq's children is reflected in the visual identity the organization debuted today. It reflects a modern, bright, optimistic and inclusive outlook, focused on the deepest needs of children to belong to their family, community, and nation. The idea is presented in a graphic pattern with four elements around the map of Iraq: sunshine symbolizing hope, growth reflected in the date palm leaf and fruit of Iraq, and water marking the Euphrates and Tigris rivers which represent the historic position of Iraq as the seat of civilization.

The tagline – Protect. Nurture. Empower – codifies ICF's core mission to ensure all children are safe, have a voice, and are empowered to reach their full potential. That mission is manifested in ICF's projects in recent years. Street Lawyers have provided legal protection to more than 1,200 children and secured legal identity documents for 1,300. Social services have been delivered to 1,006 children. Two Hope Buses provide tutoring and nutrition to an average of 100 orphans and street kids.

ICF is a non-partisan, non-sectarian tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charity, rated Platinum on Guidestar and listed with the U.S. government's Combined Federal Campaign (#95191). Board and Advisor leadership includes veterans, former Ambassadors, child welfare experts, Iraqi-American professionals, and business executives. ICF initiatives are executed with competent, trusted Iraqi NGO partners. ICF relies on private and corporate donations to make this work possible.

To learn more or donate, visit www.iraqichildren.org, or contact Executive Director Elizabeth McRae at [email protected], 701 W Broad St., #301, Falls Church, VA 22046. Phone: 703-635-7990

