U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Visits HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Confirms World-Class Naval Shipbuilding Capabilities

HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun meets Admiral Daryl Caudle, U.S. Chief of Naval Operations, to discuss MASGA cooperation

Admiral boarded the newly launched second Aegis Destroyer ROKS Dasan Jeong Yak-yong and toured the construction site of the third vessel

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Admiral Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations of the United States, visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to witness the company's world-class shipbuilding capabilities and discuss cooperation under the MASGA (Make America Shipbuilding Great Again) initiative.

HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun poses for a commemorative photo with Admiral Daryl Caudle, U.S. Chief of Naval Operations, during his visit to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Ulsan shipyard on Saturday, November 15, 2025. HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun and Admiral Daryl Caudle, U.S. Chief of Naval Operations, board the newly launched ROKS Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, the second Aegis destroyer, at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Ulsan shipyard on Saturday, November 15, 2025. After inspecting the ship’s interior, they pose for a commemorative photo.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries recently announced that Adm. Caudle and Kevin Kim, Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Korea, along with their delegation, visited its Ulsan headquarters on Saturday, November 15. During the visit, HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun met with Adm. Caudle in person to introduce HD Hyundai's advanced shipbuilding technologies and competitiveness, and to exchange views on future collaboration through the Korea–U.S. shipbuilding cooperation project, MASGA.

At the meeting, Chairman Chung and Adm. Caudle discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation aimed at improving the operational readiness of the U.S. Navy fleet through strategic partnerships in naval shipbuilding.

After the meeting, Chairman Chung guided Adm. Caudle on a tour of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' commercial shipbuilding facilities, followed by a visit to the company's Naval Ship Division, where the world's most advanced Aegis destroyers are built.

Adm. Caudle boarded the newly launched ROKS Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, the second Aegis destroyer constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and received a briefing from the commanding officer on the ship's state-of-the-art combat systems and operational capabilities. He also observed the construction of the third Aegis destroyer, scheduled for launch next year, and inspected production lines for other various naval vessels.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is currently integrating its naval, commercial, and mid-sized shipbuilding capabilities through a merger with HD Hyundai Mipo, restructuring its operations to maximize synergy across the shipbuilding sector. Based on this integration, the company aims to expand exports and defense cooperation projects in global markets, including the United States.

With naval forces around the world modernizing their fleets, demand for next-generation destroyers and frigates is steadily rising. Leveraging its proven track record in building advanced Aegis destroyers and delivering naval vessels for foreign clients such as the Philippine Navy and the Peruvian Navy, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is actively expanding its presence in major global defense markets, including the United States.

Adm. Caudle's visit is expected to further advance discussions on technical cooperation and supply chain integration in the warship construction domain between HD Hyundai and the U.S. Navy.

Chairman Chung shared, "HD Hyundai will support the growth of the U.S. shipbuilding industry and to strengthen the U.S. Navy's capabilities. As blood allies and close friends, we will work together to ensure the success of the MASGA, the shipbuilding cooperation project between Korea and the U.S."

Likewise, HD Hyundai is broadening its cooperation with the U.S. Navy across multiple domains. In April, John Phelan, Secretary of the US Navy, visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and boarded the ROKS Jeongjo the Great, the first vessel of the next-generation Aegis destroyer class. The previous month, Chairman Chung visited the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland — the cradle of the world's most powerful navy — where he met with faculty members and cadets to exchange views on future directions and research opportunities in the maritime field.

SOURCE HD Hyundai