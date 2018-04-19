Former U.S. Representative (R-AZ) and VP for Government Affairs at Arizona State University Matt Salmon and other leaders in international education and American higher education will examine the status and future directions of educational exchanges between the U.S. and China within the context of the present bilateral relationship and dynamics of global education.

"It is more essential than ever for citizens and leaders of these two economic superpowers to be able to understand each other and address pressing global issues jointly," says Salmon. "Strengthening U.S.-China cultural and educational dialogues is in the best interest of both countries--indeed, of the entire global community."

What: Panel Discussion and Q&A: "U.S.-China Educational Exchanges: 40 Years of Engagement"

When: April 24, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045

Who: Hosted by the Confucius Institute U.S. Center and the US-China Strong Foundation

Speakers include:

Matt Salmon , VP for Government Affairs, Arizona State University , Former U.S. Representative (R-AZ)

, VP for Government Affairs, , Former U.S. Representative (R-AZ) Winston Langley , Professor of International Relations, Former Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, University of Massachusetts-Boston

, Professor of International Relations, Former Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Harvey Perlman , Professor of Law, Former Chancellor, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

, Professor of Law, Former Chancellor, Madelyn Ross , Associate Director of China Studies and Executive Director of SAIS China, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Associate Director of China Studies and Executive Director of SAIS China, John Holden (Moderator), CEO, US-China Strong Foundation

About Confucius Institute U.S. Center

The Confucius Institute U.S. Center is a nonprofit organization with the mission of strengthening educational and cultural exchanges and fostering people-to-people interactions between China and the United States. The Center supports joint initiatives among the 109 individual Confucius Institutes in the United States.

About U.S.-China Strong Foundation

The US-China Strong Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to strengthen US-China relations by investing in a new generation of leaders who have the knowledge and skills to engage with China.

