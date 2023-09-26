US-China Partnership Aims to Combat Homelessness

Homes 4 the Homeless

Homes 4 the Homeless

26 Sep, 2023

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes 4 the Homeless, a US-based nonprofit organization, has joined forces with Guangdong VESSEL Cultural Tourism Development Ltd, a renowned luxury tourism company based in China, to combat the pressing issue of homelessness.

In an unprecedented alliance, CEO Steve Schneider and his dedicated team at Homes 4 the Homeless, headquartered in Fulton, California, have partnered with Guangdong VESSEL Cultural Tourism Development Ltd to address the global homelessness crisis. Click here for a video of VESSEL Housing.

A Unified Effort to Tackle Homelessness

"We propose a dynamic alliance focused on reducing homelessness by constructing factory-built housing in strategic locations. Our goal is to provide secure, private, safe, and affordable homes for the countless individuals affected by the ongoing homelessness epidemic worldwide," stated Schneider.

Both Homes 4 the Homeless and Guangdong VESSEL Cultural Tourism Development Ltd have formalized a distribution agreement, uniting their resources and expertise internationally to address homelessness together.

Recognizing a Global Opportunity

"We recognize the global significance of this issue and the unique opportunity for international collaboration. By partnering with like-minded individuals, organizations, and governments, we aim to create a collective force capable of addressing the multifaceted challenge of homelessness and disaster relief," explained Schneider.

Join Our Efforts

"We firmly believe that, through teamwork, dedication, and innovative solutions, this collaborative endeavor possesses the potential to bring about positive change. We invite individuals from all walks of life to join our cause by visiting our website www.homes4thehomeless.org and following us on social media. Together, we can embark on this crucial mission," said Schneider.

A Commitment to Transitioning Lives

Guangdong VESSEL Cultural Tourism Development Ltd, primarily known for its luxury tourism offerings, is significantly shifting its focus to address homelessness."We've predominantly specialized in crafting upscale accommodations for the tourism sector. Learning about the impactful work undertaken by Homes 4 the Homeless resonated with us, prompting a significant shift in our direction. We believe that everyone experiencing homelessness deserves the opportunity to move into homes that are not just shelter, but places of genuine comfort and warmth. Our commitment underlines our dedication to turning this belief into reality," expressed Mr. Shuaibin Wang, the Founder and Chief Architect at Guangdong VESSEL Cultural Tourism Development Ltd.

Building on a Legacy of Impact

Founded in 2018, Homes 4 the Homeless has a track record of transformative projects. In 2021, they established their first modular village, Newark Hope Village, in partnership with the City of Newark, New Jersey and Bloomberg Philanthropy. In 2022, H4H completed a Vocational Youth Training Program in collaboration with Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin, Sonoma County Probation, and others, receiving recognition from California State Senator Mike McGuire and Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore. Currently, H4H has submitted a proposal for the Fulton Valley Sustainable Living project in Fulton, California, furthering their commitment to sustainable housing solutions.

CONTACT: Alex Campbell
PHONE: (707) 243-8022
EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Homes 4 the Homeless

