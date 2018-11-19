US Citizenship Specialists, American Dream, to Focus on Middle East Investors

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment specialists American Dream believe HNWIs in the Middle East, who are considering multiple citizenship, are not being well enough informed about the USA Immigrant Investor EB-5 programme. EB-5 is the only way for nationals and immigrants in Middle East countries to fast-track US citizenship and obtain a Green Card, allowing them to live, work, study or build a business anywhere in the country.

Stuart Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer of American Dream, commented: "Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have always been important for second citizenship providers, yet, whilst the benefits of US residency and citizenship are being more widely discussed worldwide, much of the dialogue in these markets is still around Caribbean and European programmes."

His comments come after the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program deadline was recently extended as part of legislation attached to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019, a continuing resolution for funding the U.S. government through September 30, 2019. The minimum required investment amount for EB-5 investors remains at $500,000 with a view to investing in an approved business and creating ten permanent jobs in the process; these approved businesses are located in a Designated Targeted Employment Area (TEA).

Seen as the most popular second citizenship destination worldwide, there is no sponsor required, no special language, education or business experience requirements and no restrictions of movement.

Stuart added, "investors enjoy all the same benefits of being a "global citizen" e.g. freedom of movement, financial incentives, and personal security, plus the ability to live and work in the US that comes with a Green Card. Anyone considering the application would be wise to start the process in order to invest before the 30 September deadline as applications filed before this date won't be affected by any future legislative changes, such as an increase in the investment threshold."

Applicants and their immediate family are eligible to qualify for US citizenship after a period of approximately five years of permanent residency and it takes no longer than two years to receive the initial Green Card.

American Dream represents regional centers who are licensed by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to offer the EB-5 investment visa. The firm's development team has over 100 years of experience in real estate and investor management with clients around the world. https://www.americandream-eb5.com/

