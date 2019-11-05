U.S. Claims Makes Further Inroads into $250B Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DRB Financial Solutions, LLC (DRBfinancial.com), and its wholly-owned subsidiary U.S. Claims (USClaims.com), America's premier pre-settlement funding company, today announced that U.S. Claims has closed on yet another private placement transaction. This marks the company's second litigation advance backed transaction of the year and DRB Financial's fourth term securitization transaction involving this asset class overall. It primes U.S. Claims to continue its run of impressive growth.

DRB Financial's Senior Vice President and Head of Capital Markets, Jason Sutherland, commented, "We are very pleased with the market's response to this new and rapidly growing asset class. In each of our four-term transactions, we have achieved improved execution in terms of advance rate and credit spreads." He continued, "We hope to issue 2-3 such term deals per year as we continue to expand the origination and servicing platform."

Donna Lee Jones, the President of U.S. Claims, added, "America's tort system presents us with a total addressable market of more than $250 billion per year, and we have barely scratched the surface of this opportunity. We look forward to helping tort victims through the often arduous litigation process while offering attractively priced investment opportunities to the capital markets."

The pre-settlement funding company, established in 1996, has been consistently voted among the best in the nation. In 2019 alone, U.S. Claims earned first place rankings by the audiences of national legal publications in several categories, including "Best Consumer Litigation Funding Provider," "Best Law Firm Funding Provider," and the coveted "Hall of Fame" award from The Legal Intelligencer.

About U.S. Claims: U.S. Claims (www.USClaims.com) provides litigation funding for plaintiffs, attorneys, and surgeries. Its flagship offering is providing non-recourse financial support to personal injury victims, some of whom may have suffered catastrophic injuries from defective products, unsafe premises, motor vehicle accidents, and other types of accidents; this financial support provides the injured plaintiff the means to pay bills and endure the often long and arduous litigation process.

About DRB Financial Solutions, LLC, (DRB) provides liquidity solutions to individuals and small/medium-sized businesses holding high quality but illiquid assets. Having raised over $1 billion in capital and developed a robust origination platform, DRB is a market leader in four major lines of business: U.S. Claims, CRG Financial, (CRGFinancial.com), DRB Capital (DRBCapital.com) and Producer Advance (ProducerAdvance.com).

