U.S. Climate Assessment Highlights Need for Urgent and Collaborative Action

News provided by

EPRI

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the United States, mitigation and adaptation efforts are underway to combat the effects of climate change, but additional actions are needed to both plan for the changing climate, and reach economy-wide net-zero by 2050, according to the fifth U.S. National Climate Assessment (NCA), released today by the federal government. Three experts from EPRI—Dr. John Bistline, Dr. Delavane Diaz, and Laura Fischer—served as co-authors for different chapters of the report.

NCA5 includes 32 chapters on physical science, sectoral and regional impacts, and mitigation and adaptation. The findings come less than one month before the United States and nearly 200 other nations gather in Dubai for the global climate conference COP28 and assess how the world is doing towards achieving the Paris Agreement's climate goals.

According to the report, considerable progress has been made to reduce emissions. For example, since 2007, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions have fallen, and energy and emissions intensity have decreased — all while population and GDP have grown. Meantime, recent growth in renewable capabilities have been accompanied by rapidly falling costs of zero- and low-carbon energy technologies, which can support even deeper emissions reductions.

"As the report has found, achieving net-zero targets by mid-century rests on existing and emerging low-carbon technologies," said Bistline, who helped co-author the chapter on mitigation. "Optionality is not optional, as the energy system of tomorrow will need greater flexibility if the U.S. is to reach its net-zero goals affordably, reliably, and equitably," he said.

However, the report noted society is experiencing increased risks from extreme weather and climate change, which are often unequally distributed, exacerbating underlying inequities. The assessment documented the extensive economic toll of climate change, including infrastructure damage, agricultural losses, medical expenses, as well as intangibles like health, well-being, ecosystems, and biodiversity. "Equitable adaptation and risk management approaches like insurance can help individuals and institutions prepare for these impacts and build resilience to a changing climate," said Diaz, who helped co-author the chapter on economics.

"The report also highlights the importance of proactive efforts to ensure a more resilient power system to adapt to the changing weather and climate," said Fischer, who helped co-author the chapter on adaptation. "That's why EPRI launched Climate READi (REsilience and ADaptation initiative) last year, convening global thought leaders and industry stakeholders to develop a common framework. This will require unprecedented collaboration, working together to adapt to climate and weather impacts now and in the future."

The electric power sector can play a crucial role in achieving the emissions goals announced by corporations and governments while advancing a climate resilient energy system, both in the U.S. and around the world. EPRI has issued numerous recent reports related to decarbonization and climate resilience, including:

Contact
Rachel Gantz
Media Relations Advisor
202-293-7517
[email protected]

About EPRI
Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, affordable, and equitable access to electricity across the globe. Together, we are shaping the future of energy.

SOURCE EPRI

Also from this source

AI 'Will Have a Significant Impact on Energy Industry,' EPRI Tells Congress

AI 'Will Have a Significant Impact on Energy Industry,' EPRI Tells Congress

Artificial intelligence (AI) provides a powerful tool for energy companies to deliver an affordable, reliable clean energy transformation. Today...
EPRI Launches Collaborative Initiative to Support Widescale National EV Rollout

EPRI Launches Collaborative Initiative to Support Widescale National EV Rollout

Industry and U.S. government goals continue to drive the volume of electric vehicles (EVs) on the nation's roads—from cars to heavy-duty trucks. EPRI ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Issues

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.