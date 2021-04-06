U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry to Address BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry will address Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color (BIPOC) scientists, organizations and funders during the upcoming BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2020. The day-long virtual event will provide an opportunity for climate leaders to discuss national climate goals and priorities with top administration officials and federal agency representatives in advance of the Biden-Harris Leader's Climate Summit taking place on Earth Day.

Convened by the HBCU Green Fund, Land Peace Foundation, BIPOC Climate Scholars Project, and U.S. Action for Climate Empowerment Coordinating Team, climate leaders will discuss BIPOC priorities for a just transition, culturally responsive climate action, and will also introduce the community-driven U.S. framework for Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE), as recommended in Article 12 of the Paris Agreement. They will also discuss implementation of Biden's Justice40 initiative across federal agencies.

"The Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to target 40 percent of federal climate investment into communities of color can be historic and transformative," says Felicia Davis, co-founder of the HBCU Green Fund and lead organizer of the BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue. "We want to strengthen communication between diverse climate experts and government officials. It is critical that climate justice leaders are engaged at all levels to ensure that justice and equity goals are realized."

In addition to remarks from Senator Ed Markey and Representative Alma Adam, speakers include: Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Advisor; Mustafa Santiago Ali, National Wildlife Federation; Shalanda Baker, Department of Energy; Denise Fairchild, Emerald Cities Collective; Sherri Mitchell, Land Peace Foundation; and Isatis Cintron-Rodriquez, US ACE Coordinating Team. For a full agenda and list of participants visit http://hbcugreenfund.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/BIPOC_Dialogues_Agenda.pdf.

A media-only press panel moderated by TIME Magazine senior correspondent, Justin Worland, will examine the promise and potential pitfalls of the Biden/Harris administration's Justice40 Initiative. Organized by The Solutions Project, panelists include: Felicia Davis; Suzanne Singer, Ph.D., co-founder of Native Renewables; Elizabeth Yeampierrre, executive director of UPROSE; and Miya Yoshitani, executive director of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network (APEN) and a member of the new White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council. Media is invited and must RSVP to Carina Daniels at [email protected] or 510-847-1617 to attend the press panel. Contact Edrea Davis [email protected] or 818.613.9521 (text) to attend the BIPOC Justice Dialogue.

The BIPOC Climate Justice Dialogue is free and open to the public. Register for the event here: https://tinyurl.com/aw7mrxkw.

About HBCU Green Fund

The HBCU Green Fund promotes investment in sustainable campus solutions, interdisciplinary sustainability curriculum development, student and faculty engagement and just climate policy with a focus on historically black colleges and universities.

About Land Peace Foundation

The Land Peace Foundation (LPF) is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Indigenous way of Life, which includes: the protection and preservation of Indigenous land, water, religious and/or spiritual rights; proliferation of cultural and traditional practices; strengthening of kinship roles, and; preservation of ceremonial ways of being.

About BIPOC Climate Scholars Project

The BIPOC Climate Scholars Project is established as a resource hub activating a national network of Black, Indigenous, Latinx and Asian/Pacific climate scientist and policy experts eager to advise, conduct and support research and implementation of public and private action to address climate change.

About U.S. Action For Climate Empowerment Coordinating Team

The ACE team promotes the alignment of climate education, workforce development, and civic engagement nationally to accelerate a just transition to a low carbon economy and coordinates multi-level participation in the development of an Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) Framework to advance the US national strategy as articulated in UNFCCC and Article 12 of the Paris Agreement.

