U.S. Coast Guard HS1 Ransom to Receive Angels of the Battlefield Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Armed Services YMCA is pleased to announce U.S. Coast Guard Health Services Technician 1st Class Ryan F. Ransom as a recipient of the 2019 Angels of the Battlefield Award. HS1 Ransom provided life-saving care to two men injured while at sea.

On Feb. 6, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Reliance responded to a mayday radio call from the vessel Chemtrans Nova, about 80 nautical miles off the Virginia coast. Two crew members on board Chemtrans Nova were conducting a lifeboat inspection on an elevated deck when the boat, with both men inside, deployed and crashed to the water below. The two injured crew members were retrieved from the water by Reliance's crew and returned to the cutter for medical attention and evacuation.

Ransom assembled stretcher bearers, assigned tasks, and prepared Battle Dressing Stations for the arrival of the injured. He directed the patient transfer from the boat to stations, then conducted assessments of the injured. One had a lacerated abdomen. Ransom irrigated and dressed his wound. The second had an injured right knee, his oxygen saturation was low, and he appeared pale, cool, and clammy. Ransom splinted the injured leg, administered oxygen, and gave the patient oral hydration. Thanks in large part to the care provided by Ransom, both patients recovered.

The Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala is an Armed Services YMCA signature event honoring the individual men and women on the front lines who are saving lives and have demonstrated extraordinary courage. The Armed Services YMCA recognizes a single individual from each military branch for their accomplishments. The annual Gala is Oct. 29 at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, Va. Angels is the only event which recognizes the front line actions of military medical personnel.

ABOUT ARMED SERVICES YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2018, we engaged more than 225,000 people in our programs and delivered nearly 1 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. The Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family.

