U.S. Coast Guardsman, Professional Mariners Lauded for At-Sea Heroics

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A U.S. Coast Guardsman, a cruise ship captain and crew and the captains and crews of four commercial ships will be formally recognized for saving mariners in peril at the Association for Rescue at Sea annual Capitol Hill Gold Medal awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

The annual event will be held at the Rayburn House Office Building Oct. 30, and is hosted by Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney. The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as other senior maritime and congressional officials, will also attend.

This year's honorees include:

AFRAS helps protect mariners from the perils of the sea by providing monetary and in-kind donations to world volunteer maritime search and rescue organizations. The charity also recognizes and honors extraordinary maritime rescues through its awards program and annual ceremony. AFRAS is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity. Visit AFRAS online to learn more about the organization, or to make a charitable donation.

SOURCE Association for Rescue at Sea

Related Links

http://afras.org

