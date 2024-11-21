U.S. Cold Pressed Juices Market to Grow by USD 221 Million (2024-2028), Driven by High Nutritional Value, AI Transforming the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The cold pressed juices market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 221 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. High nutritional value of cold pressed juices is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovations in juice flavors. However, fluctuations in raw material prices of cold pressed juices poses a challenge.Key market players include Cold Pressed Miami, Drink Living Juice, Everpress Juice Inc., Greenstraw, Juice Generation, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, Nourish Juice Bar, PepsiCo Inc., Perricone Farms, Platinum Goods Corp., Pomona Organic Juices, Pressed Juicery Inc., Raw Fountain Juice Inc., Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Corp., Suja Life LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and WYSIWYG Juice Co..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Product (Conventional and Organic), Type (Fruit and vegetable blend juices, Fruit juices, and Vegetable juices), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Cold Pressed Miami, Drink Living Juice, Everpress Juice Inc., Greenstraw, Juice Generation, Kuka Juice LLC, Native Cold Pressed, Nourish Juice Bar, PepsiCo Inc., Perricone Farms, Platinum Goods Corp., Pomona Organic Juices, Pressed Juicery Inc., Raw Fountain Juice Inc., Simplicity Holistic Health, Starbucks Corp., Suja Life LLC, The Coca Cola Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and WYSIWYG Juice Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Cold Pressed Juices market in the US is experiencing in demand due to health-conscious consumers seeking fresher, more nutritious options. Trends include juices for diabetes risk management, improved nutrient absorption, and organic beverages free from synthetic pesticides. Brands like Pure Green, Dragon Fruit, and Blake's Cold-Pressed juices are popular. Consumers are also opting for vegan options like Cashew Milks and Wheatgrass Juice. Retail chains like Whole Foods, Costco, and Walmart stock these healthier ready-to-drink beverages. Sugary beverage consumption is declining as consumers choose detoxification juices instead of sugary cold drinks. Fruit juice manufacturers offer real juice with no waste in pulp and natural packaging materials. Brands like Pressed Juicery, Evolution Fresh, Juice Generation, Village Juicery, Greenhouse, and Beauty Shot Pressed are leading the market. Flavors like Blue Cold-Pressed Juice, Wonder LemonTM, and Blueberry-Lime are in demand. Health consciousness is driving sales of these fresh juices and organic beverages, as consumers seek to maintain a healthy body and avoid sugary products linked to kidney disorders and cardiovascular disease.

The cold pressed juice market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. These juices, made from natural ingredients and offering high nutritional value, are gaining popularity. Consumers are exploring innovative blends and flavors, moving beyond traditional juices, which is motivating vendors to introduce new cold pressed juice varieties. Additionally, cold pressed juice shot products are being launched to meet the rising demand for convenient and nutritious options. The availability of cold pressed juices with unique features enhances their appeal and nutritional value to consumers.

Market Challenges

The Cold Pressed Juices market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the rising health consciousness among consumers. However, challenges persist, such as the potential diabetes risk from high sugar content and nutrient absorption concerns. Brands like Pure Green, Dragon Fruit, and Blake's Cold-Pressed juices offer organic options, free from synthetic pesticides and artificial colors. Retail chains like Whole Foods, Walmart, and Target stock these organic beverages, including Wheatgrass Juice, Cashew Milks, and Blue Cold-Pressed Juice. Consumers seek healthier alternatives to sugary beverages for detoxification and veganism. However, challenges remain with waste in pulp and packaging materials. Fruit juice manufacturers like Pressed Juicery, Evolution Fresh, Juice Generation, Village Juicery, and Greenhouse offer real juice, free from pasteurization and artificial additives. The market includes ready-to-drink juice products like Beauty Shot Pressed, Wonder LemonTM, and fresh fruit juices made from fruits and vegetables. Dieticians recommend these juices for a healthy body, but caution against excessive consumption due to potential kidney disorders and cardiovascular disease. Consumers are increasingly opting for natural products like coconut waters and elderberry ginger, and natural sweeteners like Himalayan salt, instead of sugary drinks.

Cold pressed juices in the US market rely heavily on fruits and vegetables as major raw materials, representing a significant portion of production costs. The prices of these raw materials can be volatile due to fluctuations in supply and demand. A shortage in the availability of fruits and vegetables can lead to price increases, impacting manufacturers' profitability. As a leading importer of these products, the US market is susceptible to price instability in the raw material sector. Consequently, the cold pressed juice industry must closely monitor and adapt to these price fluctuations to maintain profitability and market growth.

Segment Overview

This cold pressed juices market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Conventional

1.2 Organic Type 2.1 Fruit and vegetable blend juices

2.2 Fruit juices

2.3 Vegetable juices Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Conventional- Cold pressed juices in the US market are manufactured using two primary methods: conventional and organic. Conventional cold pressed juices are produced from non-organically grown fruits and vegetables. The conventional segment's growth can be attributed to its lower price point compared to organic juices. However, this segment may face challenges due to consumer health consciousness and the perceived presence of harmful pesticide and insecticide residues. The cold pressing method preserves the taste and quality of the juice by destroying bacteria on a structural level, retaining more vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and fiber than other methods. High-pressure processing (HPP) is used for preservation instead of heat. Notable vendors in the conventional segment include Pressed Juicery and PepsiCo. Despite the benefits of cold pressed juices, the conventional segment may lose market share to the organic segment due to the growing demand for insecticide- and pesticide-free fruits. Factors such as changing lifestyle and diet habits will drive the conventional segment and the market as a whole during the forecast period. In conclusion, the conventional cold pressed juice market in the US is growing due to its affordability but may face challenges from the organic segment due to consumer health concerns. The cold pressing method offers numerous benefits, including the preservation of taste, nutrients, and fiber. Vendors in the conventional segment must adapt to consumer preferences and ensure the use of pesticide-free fruits to maintain market share.

Research Analysis

The Cold Pressed Juices market in the US is witnessing significant growth due to increasing health consciousness and the desire for healthier diabetes-friendly beverage options. Cold pressed juices offer better nutrient absorption as they are free from synthetic pesticides and preservatives. Pure Green, Dragon Fruit, and Wheatgrass Juice are popular choices for their health benefits. Himalayan salt is added for flavor and mineral content. However, some concerns surround the use of added sugars and high fructose corn syrup in some cold pressed juices, which can increase the risk of kidney illness and cardiovascular disease. Organic beverages are gaining popularity as consumers prefer conventional and organic options. Retail chains and fruit juice manufacturers are introducing ready-to-drink juice products to cater to the growing demand for healthy, vegan, and detoxifying options. The waste in pulp from juice production is being explored for use in animal feed and fertilizer production, reducing waste and promoting sustainability. Overall, the market for cold pressed juices is expected to continue growing as consumers seek healthier alternatives to sugary beverages.

Market Research Overview

The Cold Pressed Juices market in the US is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. Cold Pressed Juices, made from fresh fruits and vegetables, offer numerous health benefits, including reduced diabetes risk and improved nutrient absorption. Pure Green, Dragon Fruit, and Wheatgrass Juice are popular choices, often infused with Himalayan salt for added flavor and minerals. Consumers are increasingly turning away from sugary beverages and synthetic pesticides, favoring organic beverages instead. Retail chains like Pressed Juicery, Evolution Fresh, Juice Generation, Village Juicery, and Greenhouse are leading the charge in this market. Other trends include the popularity of Cashew Milks, Blue Cold-Pressed Juice, and Beauty Shot Pressed. Detoxification, veganism, and healthy diets are also driving demand for these healthy, ready-to-drink beverages. However, challenges remain, including waste in pulp and the use of packaging materials. Traditional juice, pasteurized juice, and artificial colors continue to face criticism from health-conscious consumers. Kidney disorder and cardiovascular disease are among the health concerns associated with sugary drinks, further fueling demand for healthier alternatives. Wonder LemonTM, fruit juice manufacturers, and dieticians are also playing a role in promoting the benefits of real juice. Overall, the market for cold pressed juices is poised for continued growth, with an increasing focus on natural products and supermarkets/hypermarkets as key distribution channels.

