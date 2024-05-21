U.S.-Colombia Summit Bridges Afro Descendant Leaders in Atlanta

The inaugural U.S.-Colombia Binational Summit for Afro Descendant Leaders, held at Morehouse College a few days ago, marked a significant milestone in U.S.-Colombia relations.

ATLANTA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This initiative, led by the Global Black Economic Forum with the theme "Connecting the African Diaspora," underscored Colombia and the United States' dedication to advancing racial equality, fostering knowledge exchange, and building support networks to address disparities in opportunity and equity. Drawing together around 400 leaders and business representatives from both nations, the event was centered on bolstering bilateral relations through economic collaboration and cultural interchange.

Over the years, the U.S. has become Colombia's main commercial ally and the primary issuer of international travelers and foreign investment. Within this strong partnership between nations, the state of Georgia has played a pivotal role, being the first U.S. state to establish a full-time international representation in Colombia since 2013, which is current up to this date.

It is worth noting that, in 2023, a partnership between the Atlanta Black Chamber of Commerce and the Colombian Government, including the Embassy of Colombia in the United States, The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism and ProColombia, the promotion agency of the country, facilitated a delegation of Afro-American entrepreneurs to Cali, Valle del Cauca, to explore opportunities for exporting products and services and attracting global investments.

"At ProColombia, we are committed to keep supporting the internationalization process of our territories and we are convinced that afro-descendant communities hold immense potential for driving economic and social change. This summit symbolizes a continued effort to provide entrepreneurs from both countries with a deeper understanding of the business landscape that encourage sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships between the United States and Colombia", said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the promotion agency of the country.

"The Colombia-U.S. relationship stands as one of the most robust and enduring partnerships in the Western Hemisphere," said Luis Gilberto Murillo, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia.

"Addressing issues shared by Afro-descendent communities in both countries is paramount and must take a front seat in our bilateral agenda. Our business, social and political leaders play crucial roles as agents of change in this process. Their leadership is essential to ensure we remain committed to bridging our shared history and challenges, paving the way towards a more equitable future for Afro-descendant peoples across the Americas", Minister Murillo concluded.

