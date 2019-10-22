U.S. Colonic Stents Market by Product Type and Elgiloy ), Indication, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Colonic Stents Market by Product Type (Nitinol Self Expandable Metal Stents (SEMS) and Elgiloy (Self Expandable Metal Stents (SEMS)), Indication (Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Immunoproliferative Disorders and Others), and End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026



The U.S. colonic stents market was valued at $6.44 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $9.41 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026. A colonic stent is used to relieve acute colonic obstruction in colorectal cancer patients. The stent is compressed tightly onto a small delivery wire that allows the stent to be positioned across the tight narrowing to relieve blockage in the colon. Once opened, it relieves the obstruction by keeping the colon open that can take up to 24 hours for the stent to fully open. However, stents can be used when there is either a partial or complete blockage in the bowel to reduce the pressure in the bowel and relieve the obstruction. Further, stents are also used when surgery is not recommended as an alternative to keep the bowel working. It is usually performed by specialist doctors including endoscopist or by an interventional radiologist in the X-ray department.

Significant rise in incidences of colorectal cancer and benign strictures in the U.S are the major factors driving the U.S. colonic stents market. In addition, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements regarding the development of more compatible metallic stents further propels the market growth of colonic stents in the near future. However, complications and high costs associated with colonic stents is anticipated to hamper the growth of the colonic stents market in the U.S. Moreover, colonic stenting improves the primary anastomosis rate with a low stoma creation in comparison with emergency surgery. Improved colonic stent such as self-expandable metallic stents (SEMS) is used for the bridge to surgery and it also able to cure patients with the palliative intent with advanced neoplastic disease, to avoid stoma and health care costs related to stoma. This provides a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the U.S. colonic stents market.

The report covers the U.S. colonic stents market forecast and analysis based on three categories that include product type, indication, and end user. Based on product type, the market is categorized into nitinol self-expandable metal stents, and elgiloy self-expandable metal stents. On the basis of indication, it is categorized into colorectal cancer, colonic benign strictures and others. By end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals and specialty clinics.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current U.S. colonic stents market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market



Key Market Segments



By Product Type

Self-Expandable Metal Stents

o Nitinol Stent

o Elgiloy



By Indication

• Colorectal Cancer/Bridge to Surgery

• Benign Colonic Strictures

• Other Indications



By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics



The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cook Medical Inc

• Taewoong

• MI-TECH

• Olympus Corporation



