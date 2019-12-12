U.S. Commerce Department Announces Final Results in Eleventh Administrative Review of the Antidumping Order on Steam Activated Carbon from China, Says Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced its final antidumping margins calculated in connection with the eleventh annual administrative review of the antidumping duty order on steam activated carbon from the People's Republic of China, noted Kelley Drye & Warren, LLP, counsel to domestic activated carbon manufacturers. Activated carbon is used in drinking water, wastewater, odor control, and pollution abatement systems.

The specific final margins calculated by the Commerce Department are as follows:

Carbon Activated Tianjin Co., Ltd.: $1.02/kg.

Datong Juqiang Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.: $0.86/kg.

Separate Rate Respondents: $0.89/kg.

(includes: Beijing Pacific Activated Carbon Products Co., Ltd.; Jacobi Carbons AB; Ningxia Guanghua Cherishmet Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.; Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.; Ningxia Mineral and Chemical Limited; and Shanxi Sincere Industrial Co., Ltd.)

PRC-Wide Rate: $2.42/kg.

These margins reflect the Commerce Department's final calculation of the antidumping duty rates to be assessed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") for shipments by the companies identified above that entered the United States between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. These margins will also serve as the new cash deposit rate for U.S. importers entering activated carbon from these entities into the United States, and the cash deposit rates will remain in effect until the Commerce Department announces the final results of the current, on-going twelfth annual administrative review – likely in the fall of 2020. The final margins announced by the Commerce Department today may be modified to correct any ministerial errors made by the agency in its calculations. The Commerce Department's final results are also potentially subject to litigation before the U.S. Court of International Trade, should any party elect to challenge the final results.

John M. Herrmann, lead counsel to the domestic industry said, "The antidumping order continues to be effective in ensuring fair competition with imports of activated carbon from China." Mr. Herrmann added, "We will continue our efforts to ensure the effectiveness of the antidumping order, including aggressive efforts to thwart schemes to evade enforcement of the order."

The petitioners in this case are Calgon Carbon Corporation and Cabot Norit Activated Carbon. They are represented in this investigation by John Herrmann, Alan Luberda, and Melissa Brewer of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.

SOURCE Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

