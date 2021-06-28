U.S. Commercial Boiler Market to Hit $2 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. commercial boiler market revenue is anticipated to cross USD 2 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Strict energy efficiency mandates adopted across commercial establishments to augment the overall efficiency of heating units is positively inducing the infiltration of advanced boiler systems.

Oil as fuel has witnessed considerable impediments in recent years owing to price volatility and safety concerns. Oil-fired boilers offer more lifetime energy cost savings when compared to gas-fired boilers owing to low fuel prices. The ability to provide cost-effective heating coupled with the ease of resource availability will augment the manufacturers to use oil as a fuel for commercial heating systems.

High efficiency, compact design and easy installation are amongst several of the key factors burgeoning the condensing boilers demand. Utilization of condensation of water vapors below 56°C temperature levels along with the adoption of a specifically designed heat exchanger for cooling the steam are a few of the features offered by the condensing boilers which are favoring its penetration.

Some major findings of the U.S. commercial boiler market report include:

Low emission discharge & high energy efficiency are amongst the benefits offered by the boiler systems that in turn is proliferating its business across the commercial sector.

Growing investments for the healthcare & hospitality sector are projected to fuel the industry landscape.

The rising demand for cost-effective systems across retail establishments & offices is anticipated to drive the industry revenue.

Several institutions & commercial facilities across the region are replacing conventional systems with new boiler units which offer efficient & reliable performance.

Increased consumer spending toward healthcare facilities will drive the U.S. commercial boiler market demand in the forecast period. Increasing investments toward the refurbishment of existing medicare facilities have fuelled the product adoption to effectively cater to rising demand for hot water across such establishments. In addition, hte greater prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population has increased the demand for the development of new healthcare centers, which in turn will augment product penetration.

The East North Central market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the soaring demand for space heating, which will positively influence the installation of boiler systems across the commercial sector. The region has a strong presence of prominent business & commercial centers that has fuelled the installation of efficient boiler systems for heating purposes, especially during harsh winter conditions.

The key industry players of the U.S. commercial boiler market, including A.O. Smith, Fulton, Weil-McLain etc., are building robust distribution networks to make the products available for end users. The industry has also witnessed a forward integration in terms of after-sales services and distribution including maintenance, installation, retro-fittings, and repairs. Furthermore, the integration of digital monitoring systems to enhance the value proposition for the end consumer has created a favorable business scenario.

