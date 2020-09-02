U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues of $4.4 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. commercial lawn mower market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The commercial lawn mower market in US would realize an incremental growth of around $1 billion in revenue, registering an absolute growth of over 40% between 2016 and 2025. In 2020, COVID-19 would impact the sales of commercial lawn mowers in US with the industry unit shipments witnessing an expected decline by around 250 BPS than its historic average growth. Professional landscaping services will contribute an incremental market revenue of about $650 million during 2019 and 2025, capitalizing on its $100 billion+ landscaping industry revenues. Registering a high growth CAGR of about 23%, the commercial models of robotic lawn mowers will witness traction and contribute nearly $60 million incremental market revenue between 2019 and 2025. Growing focus on the alternative fuel-saving options and conversion of existing gas-powered fleets will drive the demand for propane-powered mowers, which will grow at a high CAGR of over 22% during 2019-2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, fuel type, end-user, blade type, and other type

Competitive Landscape – 11 key vendors and 44 other vendors

U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation

In terms of revenue, the walk-behind segment dominated the U.S. commercial lawn mower market share with 72% in 2019. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services in the country will propel the demand for commercial lawn mowers to gain some market revenue during the forecast period.

Increasing innovations such as mobile-based services enable landscapers to perform the operations effectively. Companies collaborate with Virtual & Interactive Landscape Design Software companies to add more value to the product as they will allow users to utilize some drafting program to create scale in landscape plans via a computer.

The gas-powered lawn mowers dominated the U.S. commercial lawn mower market shares in 2019. The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping is likely to help the segment to gain market share during the forecast period. The electric-powered lawn mower segment is also likely to grow owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly lawn mowers during the forecast period.

U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Products

Walk-Behind Mowers

Self-propelled



Push



Hover

Ride-on Mowers

Standard Ride-on



Zero-turn



Lawn Tractor



Garden Tractor

Robotic Mowers

U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Blade Type

Cylinder

Deck/Standard

Mulching

Lifting

U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Other Type

Drive Type

AWD



FWD



RWD

Start Type

Keyed Start



Push Start

U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market by End-user

Professional Landscaping Services

Gold Courses

Government & Others

U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

The maintenance of the lawn is a repetitive process, which takes time. The gardening devices are currently isolated from the consumers and their suppliers. Such systems lack the ability to exchange useful knowledge they gather as opposed to the apps that consumers use on a day-to-day basis. Lawn mower companies are integrating mobile applications with the lawn mowers, which will assist in connecting consumers with the lawn mower and helps with the tasks of lawn cutting. With the provided companion app for iOS and Android, one can monitor the state of their lawn mower and its inner workings – providing advice as to when to mow their lawn and let them know the right time to remove the blade. Furthermore, it will help the users to gain more insight into the time wasted, traveled distance, and even the right day to cut the grass. It also provides tips and suggestions, including some of the best eco-friendly ways to dispose of or reuse these leftover grass cuttings.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Landscaping Industry

Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Growth in Manufacturer-led Programs & Initiatives

U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Geography

The commercial lawn mower market in the US will witness surging demand during the period 2019−2025. With the increase in spending toward the professional landscaping services, connecting lawn mowers with the internet of technology, development of sustainable cities, among others, the demand for various lawn mowers is anticipated to increase. Further, activities such as golf, are becoming mainstream consumer leisure destinations, thereby witnessing high growth in the US.

U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Geography

United States

Prominent Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton

Textron

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

Alamo Group

Altoz

AGCO

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company

Carraro

Chervon Group

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

Excel Industries

Generac

Grey Technology

Greenworks Tools

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)

Makita Corporation

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Metalcraft of Mayville

Moridge Manufacturing

Ningbo NGP Industry

Positec Tool (WORX)

R&R Products

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC (Yard Force)

Swisher Acquisition

Schiller Grounds Care

Techtronic Industries

Turflynx

Venture Products

Walker Manufacturing

Weibang

Wright Manufacturing

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

