U.S. Commercial Prepaid Cards Market 2015-2017 & 2018-2020

U.S. Commercial Prepaid Cards: 2015-2020 Forecast, the author examines the ongoing growth scenario in the U.S. market, discussing trends, technology dynamics, and opportunities presenting themselves over the next four years.

Commercial prepaid cards are effectively a subset of the overall prepaid market that the author has been covering since 2004. The factors distinguishing commercial prepaid from purely consumer prepaid are twofold. First, commercial prepaid products are sold through either a corporate or a business banking arm of a commercial bank rather than a retail or wealth management business unit.

Second, there are fewer categories and segments in commercial prepaid product sets and therefore limited use cases. The load volumes and use are substantial enough to track separately. The author identifies six categories and 17 segments of usage across the commercial prepaid market.



Highlights of the report include:

A detailed definition of commercial categories and segments, as delivered across both open-loop and closed-loop networks

A separate set of definitions for categories and segments that have overlapping spend volumes between commercial and personal (consumer) use cases

Overall commercial prepaid spending totals by network type, as well as for each applicable segment

Forecasted load volumes and segment comparisons through 2020, including government versus private sector spending ebbs and flows

Trends and insights around potential areas for future prepaid commercial card growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Overview

Commercial Prepaid Definitions

Open-Loop Networks: Commercial-Only Categories

Closed-Loop Networks: Commercial-Only Categories

Mixed Spending Categories and Segments

4 U.S. Commercial Prepaid Spending Review

Overall Commercial Prepaid Market

Open-Loop Segment Spend

Closed-Loop Segment Spend

Segment Array

5 Trending Forward

Small Business Usage

Expense Management

Virtual Card Accounts

6 Conclusions

Companies Mentioned



American Express

Bento

Discover

GreenDot

Mastercard

PEX

Visa

Walmart

netSpend

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv6vkb/u_s_commercial?w=5





