U.S. Commercial Prepaid Cards Market 2015-2017 & 2018-2020

The "U.S. Commercial Prepaid Cards: 2015-2020 Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
U.S. Commercial Prepaid Cards: 2015-2020 Forecast, the author examines the ongoing growth scenario in the U.S. market, discussing trends, technology dynamics, and opportunities presenting themselves over the next four years.
Commercial prepaid cards are effectively a subset of the overall prepaid market that the author has been covering since 2004. The factors distinguishing commercial prepaid from purely consumer prepaid are twofold. First, commercial prepaid products are sold through either a corporate or a business banking arm of a commercial bank rather than a retail or wealth management business unit.
Second, there are fewer categories and segments in commercial prepaid product sets and therefore limited use cases. The load volumes and use are substantial enough to track separately. The author identifies six categories and 17 segments of usage across the commercial prepaid market.
Highlights of the report include:
- A detailed definition of commercial categories and segments, as delivered across both open-loop and closed-loop networks
- A separate set of definitions for categories and segments that have overlapping spend volumes between commercial and personal (consumer) use cases
- Overall commercial prepaid spending totals by network type, as well as for each applicable segment
- Forecasted load volumes and segment comparisons through 2020, including government versus private sector spending ebbs and flows
- Trends and insights around potential areas for future prepaid commercial card growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Overview
- Commercial Prepaid Definitions
- Open-Loop Networks: Commercial-Only Categories
- Closed-Loop Networks: Commercial-Only Categories
- Mixed Spending Categories and Segments
4 U.S. Commercial Prepaid Spending Review
- Overall Commercial Prepaid Market
- Open-Loop Segment Spend
- Closed-Loop Segment Spend
- Segment Array
5 Trending Forward
- Small Business Usage
- Expense Management
- Virtual Card Accounts
6 Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- American Express
- Bento
- Discover
- GreenDot
- Mastercard
- PEX
- Visa
- Walmart
- netSpend
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv6vkb/u_s_commercial?w=5
