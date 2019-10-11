US Commercial Printing Revenues to Fall Less Than 1.0% Yearly in Nominal US Dollars to 2023

CLEVELAND, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US commercial printing revenues are forecast to fall less than 1.0% yearly in nominal US dollars to 2023, according to Commercial Printing: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Overcapacity due to a long-term trend of declining demand is contributing to intense competition and driving down prices, magnifying industry revenue losses. However, increasing paper prices and growing demand for custom, individualized packaging are expected to prevent faster declines. Rising demand for higher-priced sustainable products will also stave off further losses. As clients of commercial printing services increasingly ask for shorter – but often more complex or custom – printing runs, the shift is expected to benefit digital printing to the detriment of other segments.

Lithographic commercial printing revenues, the largest process segment, are projected to contract 1.8% annually to 2023. Declines will result from increasing competition from digital and flexographic printing processes in label and wrapper applications, as well as advertising applications. Technological improvements expanding the capabilities and cost effectiveness of digital and flexographic printing are expected to compound losses. Nevertheless, lithographic processes will continue to dominate the commercial printing market due to widespread use in advertising and periodical applications, preventing faster declines.

These and other key insights are featured in Commercial Printing: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US commercial printing revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenues are segmented by printing process in terms of:

lithographic

digital

flexographic

screen

gravure

other processes such as engraving, letterpress, and thermography

Total revenues are also segmented by application as follows:

labels and wrappers

advertising

periodicals

books

other applications such as garments and other fabrics, financial and legal forms, and office products

To illustrate historical trends, total revenue and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Publishers and content owners that print their own material in-house (captive publishing) are excluded from this report. 3D printing and the value of ancillary non-printing service offered by commercial printers are also excluded.

