U.S. Companies Receive More Than $2 Billion in UN Contracts in 2025

The U.S. remains the UN's largest supplier, receiving as much in contracts as it pays in UN dues

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States remained the largest supplier to United Nations organizations in 2025, with American companies receiving $2.03 billion in procurement contracts, according to newly released data from the UN Global Marketplace.

"These numbers prove that the U.S. can do good and do well at the same time. UN contracts support American jobs and strengthen local economies while contributing to the UN's lifesaving work," said Peter Yeo, President of the Better World Campaign.

"UN contracts support American jobs," said Peter Yeo, President of the Better World Campaign. Post this

U.S. companies won more than 85 percent of all UN contracts valued at more than $1 million. Thirty-two UN organizations contracted with U.S. companies, including UNICEF and the UN Development Program.

The U.S. retained its position as the UN's largest supplier of pharmaceuticals, providing $921.2 million in products that support global health programs. American companies also remained leading providers of management and administrative services ($254.9 million), engineering and research services ($225.5 million), transportation and logistics services ($99.7 million), and information technology and communications equipment ($95.4 million).

States Leading in UN Contract Awards New York $624.9M New Jersey $342.7M Delaware $272M California $79.4M Washington $68.3M Maine $55.4M Virginia $49.8M Texas $35.6M Washington, DC $34.9M Massachusetts $29.9M

To learn more about UN contracts in your state, click here.



"As policymakers consider America's relationship with the United Nations, these numbers are worth remembering," Yeo said. "The UN is not only advancing U.S. interests around the world—it is also creating business opportunities for American companies and workers in communities across the country."

SOURCE Better World Campaign