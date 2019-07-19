U.S. Concrete Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

EULESS, Texas, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) plans to release its second quarter 2019 results on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. In conjunction with the release, U.S. Concrete has scheduled an investor conference call which will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

To listen to the call, please dial (877) 312-8806 – Conference ID: 6378325 at least ten minutes before the conference call begins and ask for the U.S. Concrete conference call. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.us-concrete.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call begins to register and download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available after the call under the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is a leading supplier of concrete and aggregates for large-scale commercial, residential and infrastructure projects in high-growth markets across the country. The Company holds leading market positions in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas-Fort Worth and Washington, D.C., and its materials have been used in some of the most complex and highly specialized construction projects of the last decade. U.S. Concrete has continued to grow organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions of independent producers in our target markets.

For more information on U.S. Concrete, visit the "About Us" section of our website - www.us-concrete.com/about-us.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various forward-looking statements and information that are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements and cautions you not to rely unduly on them. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the expansion of the business; the opportunities and results of our acquisitions; the prospects for growth in new and existing markets; encouraging nature of volume and pricing increases; the business levels of our existing markets; ready-mixed concrete backlog; ability to maintain our cost structure and monitor fixed costs; ability to maximize liquidity, manage variable costs, control capital spending and monitor working capital usage; and the adequacy of current liquidity. Although U.S. Concrete believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other matters: general and regional economic conditions; the level of activity in the construction industry; the ability of U.S. Concrete to complete acquisitions and to effectively integrate the operations of acquired companies; development of adequate management infrastructure; departure of key personnel; access to labor; union disruption; competitive factors; government regulations; exposure to environmental and other liabilities; the cyclical and seasonal nature of U.S. Concrete's business; adverse weather conditions; the availability and pricing of raw materials; the availability of refinancing alternatives; results of litigation; and general risks related to the industry and markets in which U.S. Concrete operates. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those expected. These risks, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in U.S. Concrete's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including U.S. Concrete's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

