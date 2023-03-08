US Conec and Sumitomo Electric Announce a Partnership to Produce and Deploy MMC Very Small Form Factor Multi-fiber Connector Solutions

HICKORY, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. and US Conec Ltd. announce the execution of a definitive license agreement enabling Sumitomo Electric Lightwave, Corp. to manufacture MMC connector and TMT ferrule components for the deployment of next-generation, high-density, multi-fiber cabling solutions. US Conec's MMC connector combines a novel, reduced footprint multi-fiber ferrule with a very small Form factor (VSFF) connector footprint which is 1/3 the size of the MPO format. This collaboration to deliver MMC solutions supports active hyper-scale data center cabling programs and ensures a robust supply chain for emerging and future optical link architectures. Initial deployments include 24F single-mode, low-loss MMC connectors.

MMC Connector

Next-generation link architectures employing 400G and beyond demand higher-density fiber-optic cabling solutions that cannot be met with existing MPO technology. The VSFF MMC connector format solves these density challenges and facilitates data center design and deployment with low loss optical performance, use of MT ferrule alignment structure for backward compatibility, simplified polarity and gender management, and the support of future fiber-optic cabling technologies.

"US Conec is a leader in the development of next generation VSFF multi-fiber connectivity, and we are pleased to partner with them to deliver connectivity solutions using their MMC connector, which is indispensable for building next-generation data centers. We will leverage our precision molding technology to produce and sell solutions utilizing MMC connectivity to help customers overcome their challenges for saving space and reducing installation time, thereby contributing to the realization of an advanced information society," said Yoshiyuki Suetsugu, Deputy General Manager, Info-communications Business Unit of Sumitomo Electric.

"We are excited to partner with Sumitomo Electric on next generation high density connectivity solutions with the MMC connector platform. Their long history as a premier MT ferrule maker makes Sumitomo Electric an excellent second source partner for TMT ferrules and MMC connector components. Combining Sumitomo Electric's proven high performance component background with state-of-the-art cable technology will help to ensure a robust supply chain for emerging fiber optic networks built with groundbreaking MMC based cabling solutions," said Joe Graham, President of US Conec.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Sumitomo Electric) produces a wide range of products from optical fibers, cables and components to electronic devices and automotive parts. Through effective research and diversification, Sumitomo Electric has become one of the world's leading companies in information and communication technology. The Company operates in more than 40 countries, employing 280,000 people. Sumitomo Electric reported group net sales of $26.0 billion for the fiscal year ended March 2022.

For more information, visit https://sumitomoelectric.com/ .

About Sumitomo Electric Lightwave, Corp.

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave (SEL), a Sumitomo Electric Group company, is a leading provider of product families and solutions combine to provide a complete end-to-end network solution that is a fit for today's requirements and flexible to quickly respond to the rapidly growing and evolving demand in the Data Center space. SEL offers a comprehensive array of fiber optic cables, connectors, their assemblies, and fusion splicers. SEL focuses on the Americas market, while drawing on the well-established global presence of Sumitomo Electric to achieve integrated support to customer facilities throughout the world.

For more information, visit https://sumitomoelectriclightwave.com/.

About US Conec:

US Conec is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With thirty years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, on-board optical interconnects, industrial and military markets worldwide. Key product developments include MT ferrules, MTP® brand MPO connectors, MTP® PRO solutions, Fast-Track™ MTP® connectors, DirectConec™ push-pull boot technology, MXC® connectors, PRIZM® LightTurn® and PRIZM® MT lensed ferrule technologies, ELiMENT® single fiber connectors, MDC and MMC very small form factor connectors, IBC™ fiber-optic cleaning solutions, termination equipment, high precision optical packaging components, and customized precision interconnect solutions. US Conec is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, and is an equity venture of three leading communications technology companies—Corning, Inc., Fujikura, and NTT-AT. For more information, visit https://www.usconec.com.

Sumitomo Electric contacts:

Press Contact: Technical Product Contact: Reika Nishihira Daizo Nishioka Public Relations Department Fiber Optics and Connectivity Engineering +81-3-6406-2701 (919) 906-1522 [email protected] [email protected]

US Conec Contacts:

Press Contact: Technical Product Contact: Ms. Youa Yang-Xiong Mr. Jeff Hendrick Marketing Communications Manager Product Manager (828) 624-6417 (828) 624-6503 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE US Conec