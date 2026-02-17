US Conec, Hakusan, and Sanwa Technologies Announce Agreements to Multi-Source and Develop MMC Very Small Form Factor (VSFF) Connector and TMT Ferrule Solutions

HICKORY, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanwa Technologies, Hakusan, and US Conec announce agreements to bolster industry supply of MMC VSFF (Very Small Form Factor) multi-fiber optical connector and ferrule components. Sanwa Technologies will expand on their VSFF solutions of MDC duplex and MMC adapters by offering the industry acclaimed MMC multi-fiber connector embodiment. Hakusan Inc. will leverage their decades of expertise in low-loss MT technology to manufacture and supply the TMT ferrule in both x12 and x16 fiber variants. The agreements further expand on the rapidly growing supply chain infrastructure for state-of-the-art, high-density optical connectivity solutions.

Next generation hyperscale data center architectures have migrated away from traditional MPO cabling infrastructure to the higher density, enhanced functionality, rapid deployment, and improved performance of the MMC connector platform. In addition, emerging networking and server cluster technologies employing co-packaged and embedded optics are taking advantage of the higher densities of the MMC connector platform both internal to the equipment and as the optical I/O.

"We are very excited to announce the expansion of our MMC VSFF Connector license and partnership with US Conec as SANWA continues our full commitment to the MMC and MDC VSFF technologies and the ecosystem. With addition of Hakusan in this partnership, leveraging their low-loss Multi-Fiber Ferrule manufacturing expertise, three companies will work together to rapidly expand the supply capacity to support the ever-rapidly growing market demands. SANWA is grateful to take part in this exciting collaboration with US Conec and Hakusan," said Aki Ishikawa, Chief Operating and Strategy Officer of SANWA Technologies.

"We are honored to collaborate with US Conec and Sanwa Technologies in advancing the MMC ecosystem. By leveraging our 35+ years of expertise in precision MT ferrule technology, we are committed to delivering high-performance TMT ferrules that enable next-generation optical connectivity for hyperscale data centers and emerging architectures with pluggable optical transceivers and co-packaged optics. This partnership reflects our dedication to supporting global customers with reliable, high-density solutions that meet the evolving demands of the industry," said Ryu (Tatsuki) Kimbara, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at Hakusan.

"We are proud to partner with reliable and reputable optical connectivity suppliers on expanding the MMC ecosystem. Sanwa Technologies and Hakusan Inc. both have a long history of proven connector component supply and superior customer support, which will help to ensure that the market needs for MMC connector supply are soundly met," said Mike Hughes, VP of Product Management at US Conec.

MMC solutions will be showcased at OFC in Los Angeles, March 17–19, 2026. Visit US Conec at Booth 1938, SANWA at Booth 1017, and Hakusan at Booth 309—all located in the South Hall—to learn more.

About US Conec:

US Conec is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With over 30 years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, circuit board interconnect, and industrial and military markets worldwide. US Conec is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, and is an equity venture of three leading communications technology companies—Corning Optical Communications, Fujikura, and NTT-AT. For more information, please visit www.usconec.com.

About SANWA Technologies:

SANWA Technologies Co., Ltd. is a global provider of advanced optical connectivity solutions with more than 75 years of innovation and manufacturing expertise. With facilities in Japan and Thailand and regional sales offices across major markets, SANWA focuses on high-density fiber interconnects for hyperscale data centers, cloud and AI deployments, and carrier networks, while also supporting enterprise and specialty optical applications requiring precision, reliability, and scalability. For more information, please visit www.sanwa-tech.com.

About Hakusan Inc.

As one of the world's first MT ferrule developers, Hakusan combines over 35 years of engineering expertise with advanced manufacturing capabilities to deliver high-precision, high-density solutions for data centers, telecom networks, aerospace applications, general industrial uses, and next-generation optical systems. Hakusan will continue operating as a globally trusted independent brand, while accelerating innovation in optical connection technology as the Lightera Group. Headquartered in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan, Hakusan remains committed to performance-critical connectivity in evolving markets. For more information, please visit https://hakusan-mfg.co.jp/en/

