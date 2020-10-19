US Conec Unveils 1x16 Multimode APC MT Elite® Ferrule Technology

Emerging multimode link designs using pulse-amplitude modulation are susceptible to multipath interference issues requiring return loss performance beyond industry norms. The enhanced return loss requirements are unattainable with traditional physical contact multimode connector designs. Optimized for angled physical contact, the new 1x16 multimode APC MT Elite ® ferrule enables return loss of >50 dB while offering US Conec's industry hailed MT Elite ® low insertion loss performance.

The new multimode MT Elite® MT-16 ferrule is compatible with US Conec's TIA-604-18 compliant MTP®-16 connector product family. Samples are now available for evaluation. Please contact your US Conec customer service or sales representative at +1 (828) 323-8883.

About US Conec

US Conec is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With nearly 30 years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, on-board optical interconnects, industrial and military markets worldwide. Key product developments include MT ferrules, MTP® brand MPO connectors, MTP® PRO solutions, MXC® connectors, PRIZM® LightTurn® and PRIZM® MT lensed ferrule technology, ELiMENT™ single fiber connectors, MDC connectors, IBC™ fiber-optic cleaning solutions, termination equipment, high precision optical packaging components, and customized precision interconnect solutions. US Conec is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, and is an equity venture of three leading communications technology companies—Corning Cable Systems, Fujikura, and NTT-AT. For more information, please visit our website at www.usconec.com.

Press Contact: Technical Product Contact: Ms. Youa Yang-Xiong Ms. Sharon Lutz Marketing Communications Manager Product Line Manager +1 (828) 624-6417 +1 (828) 267-6331 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE US Conec

Related Links

http://www.usconec.com

