U.S. Conference of Mayors Adopts Edge Data Protection and Physical Infrastructure Resiliency Resolution

The U.S. Conference of Mayor's ( USCM ) resolution encourages the Administration and the U.S. Congress to bolster data security at the edge through deployment of fault-tolerant technology solutions critically necessary for resilience, redundancy, and reliability of data systems. It also calls for protecting public and private data with the highest possible physical infrastructure standards to ensure data centers and edge computing facilities function with the strongest continuity of service and network operations. This measure follows the Data Protection Resolution adopted in 2018 by our country's mayors to strengthen resiliency and security of data infrastructure at the core.

"As the country's first Mayor to oversee the unmanned and autonomous deployment of aerial commercial drones over an urban area in downtown Reno, I know first-hand that the incredible growth of data being generated by the Internet of Things and the continued evolution of smart cities requires the most secure infrastructure possible," said Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve. "As mayors on the front line of technology deployment, we call on the Administration and our Congressional leaders to adopt the highest national standards for the safety and integrity of this data across the nation."

The 2019 Data Protection at the Edge Resolution was co-sponsored by Mayors Debra March of Henderson, Nevada; John A. Mirisch, Mayor of Beverly Hills, California; and Mark W. Mitchell, Mayor of Tempe, Arizona.

"As our cities continue to embrace the rapid adoption of smart city technology through connected devices, deployment of sensors, autonomous vehicles, smart grids and more, we must ensure the massive growth of data infrastructure is as strong and resilient as possible," said Henderson Mayor Debra March. "That is why I co-sponsored this resolution calling for a continued focus on bolstering data security and infrastructure at the national level to better protect Henderson and other cities all across our nation from harm."

"This is the second year that Switch has had the opportunity to work with our nation's mayors to call for the strengthening of the critical data center infrastructure of our local, state and federal governments," said Switch EVP of Strategy Adam Kramer. "As cities become 'smarter' through the deployment of technology, particularly at the edge, the infrastructure supporting the incredible generation of data must be the best and we commend the mayors for their continued focus on this important part of the growing technology web."

About Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the Internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia (opening in Q4 2019) are the world's most powerful hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information.

About City of Reno

The City of Reno government's mission is dedicated to creating a community that people are proud to call home. In order to achieve that purpose, the Reno City Council has established three overarching goals — Ensure Financial Stability, Provide Public Safety and Reduce Debt — and several supporting priorities. To learn more about the City of Reno, visit Reno.gov or call 775-334-INFO (4636).

About City of Henderson

Incorporated in 1953, Henderson is Nevada's second largest city with more than 310,000 residents. Henderson is a premier city, nationally recognized for its stunning parks, trails, master-planned communities, outstanding quality of life and patriotic past. Recognized as one of America's Best Places to Live (MONEY and Liveability.com), one of America's Best Cities (Business Week), one of the safest cities in America (Forbes, InsuranceProviders.com, Law Street Media, Movato.com), and a Bicycle Friendly Community (League of American Bicyclists), Henderson is a progressive and vibrant city committed to maintaining premier amenities and services for all who choose to live, learn, work and play in Henderson…a place to call home.

SOURCE Switch

Related Links

http://www.switch.com

