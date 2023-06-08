U.S. Conference of Mayors Denounces State Legislature Attacks on LGBTQ+ Rights, Reaffirms Commitment to LGBTQ+ Community

News provided by

U.S. Conference of Mayors

08 Jun, 2023, 15:55 ET

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, for the first time ever, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) issued a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans. According to the HRC, over 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have passed in state houses already this year, more than twice the total number in 2022. The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) has long championed protections for LGBTQ+ communities, including adoption of policy condemning discrimination against gay and lesbian people in 1984 and policy in support of marriage equality in 2009. In response to the alarming rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in state houses across the country, the Conference recently adopted a resolution opposing state efforts to roll back protections for LGBTQ+ residents and block cities from strengthening those safeguards.

Today, USCM President Reno (NV) Mayor Hillary Schieve released the following statement reaffirming the Conference's support for the LGBTQ+ community:

"As cities commemorate Pride Month throughout June, I am proud to see mayors in every part of the country reaffirming their commitment to equality, especially in the face of attempts by state legislatures to reverse anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ Americans. Mayors recognize that these basic human rights remain incredibly fragile for so many of our neighbors, friends, colleagues and loved ones. Now, more than ever, it is critical for us to come together, to be fully engaged and to fight for the core values of dignity, safety, respect and fairness. To those in our LGBTQ+ communities who feel alone, scared or powerless, please know that we have your back. We see you. We hear you. And America's mayors stand in solidarity with you."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Also from this source

Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Mass Shooting in Richmond, VA

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve Elected New President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Policy Agenda Adopted for the Year Ahead

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.