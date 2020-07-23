U.S. Conference of Mayors Responds To President Trump's Attempt to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants from Census

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) issued the following statement on President Trump's recent memorandum blocking undocumented immigrants from being counted in the Census:

Louisville (KY) Mayor Greg Fischer, USCM President

"The U.S. Constitution is clear: a census shall be taken of the 'whole number' of persons in the nation. That means everyone: citizens and non-citizens, including those who are undocumented. The memo the President recently issued suggests otherwise and is misguided.

"Undocumented people are important members of our communities. They work; they pay taxes; they provide essential services; and despite financing obstacles, frequently start their own businesses contributing over $15 billion to our economies and to our nation as a whole. The President's memo is a cynical tactic that stands to undermine not only the success of the Census, but the very fabric of our country. The nation's mayors will continue to work to ensure that everyone in our communities can come forward without fear and be counted."

Atlanta (GA) Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Chair, USCM's Census Task Force

"Despite this exclusionary tactic by the Trump Administration, Atlanta joins with other cities around the country in ensuring that everyone is counted in the 2020 Census, including undocumented immigrants."

San Antonio (TX) Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Vice Chair, USCM's Census Task Force

"The Constitution clearly states that everyone living in the United States should be counted in the Census. Every person residing in our communities requires services regardless of their immigration status. Blocking any resident from being included in the Census for reapportionment is unconstitutional and offensive."

Providence (RI) Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, Co-Chair, USCM's Immigration Reform Task Force

"The Administration's latest attempt to weaponize the Census by deliberately targeting immigrants and communities of color is unconscionable and will be found unconstitutional. The cultural, economic and social contributions of immigrants cannot be overstated; particularly during a global pandemic where many are employed in roles essential to our economy and society. They are disproportionately risking exposure to the virus to continue contributing where needed and they deserve to be counted and their voices heard."

El Paso (TX) Mayor Dee Margo, Vice Chair of Border Policy, USCM's Criminal and Social Justice Standing Committee

"It is imperative all residents be counted in the 2020 Census. All residents, irrespective of immigration status, use our streets and all other available services. The census is critical for our communities to meet future needs for all segments of our population."

