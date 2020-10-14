U.S. Conference of Mayors Responds to Supreme Court Decision to End Census Count Early

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on the Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump Administration to end all counting efforts for the 2020 Census ahead of schedule:

"The Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump Administration to abruptly end all counting efforts for the 2020 Census seriously jeopardizes the accuracy of the count and threatens to cost our cities hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds. Now, more than ever, as cities are shouldering the devastating impact of COVID-19 and the economic recession left in its wake, these funds are critical to helping mayors provide essential services to their communities.

"The Administration's ongoing attempts to truncate the schedule is creating widespread confusion and is undermining the integrity of the count. With so much at stake, and given the extraordinary challenges created by the pandemic, we must do all that we can to ensure a complete and accurate count that fully represents our cities and metro areas."

