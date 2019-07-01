U.S. Conference of Mayors, Wells Fargo Award $1 Million to Cities for Local Revitalization, Economic Development, Job Creation

HONOLULU and SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors and Wells Fargo today announced that Mayors Tim Keller of Albuquerque, N.M.; Keisha Bottoms of Atlanta; Toni Harp of New Haven, Conn.; and John Noak of Romeoville, Ill., are the top honorees with the 2019 CommunityWINS® Grant Program. Launched in 2015, the program recognizes nonprofits and cities that drive neighborhood stabilization, economic development and job creation.

An independent panel of judges selected recipients of the Wells Fargo Foundation-funded grants from 136 applicants representing small, medium, large and metropolitan cities. The awards were presented at the Conference's 87th annual meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"The 2019 CommunityWINS Grant Program is an opportunity to honor and showcase productive neighborhood revitalization efforts that are making a real difference in communities across the country," said Tom Cochran, CEO and executive director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. "We appreciate Wells Fargo and the Wells Fargo Foundation for their continued support of the CommunityWINS Program, which also celebrates the leadership of mayors and city governments."

The grant program, a collaboration between the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Wells Fargo, also will extend into 2020, funded with a total of $6 million from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

The 2019 CommunityWINS Grant Program honorees are:

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller receives the top honor in the metropolitan city category, and the CNM Film Production Center of Excellence at the Albuquerque Rail Yards is presented with a $300,000 donation. Grant funds will be used for the planning and design of the future CNM Film Production Center of Excellence. As part of Albuquerque's economic development plan, the city has partnered with Central New Mexico Community College to revitalize the Barelas neighborhood and historic Rail Yards building in support of the state's growing film industry. More than 200 major productions have filmed in New Mexico since 2003.

is the top honoree in the large city category, and nonprofit Women's Academy receives a donation for its Wellspring Living, Inc. program, which provides job training and critical support to women who are human trafficking survivors or are vulnerable to human trafficking. Wellspring enables survivors and at-risk young women with the opportunity to earn their GED, receive therapeutic services and participate in life skills, career readiness and technology training that lead to high school diploma equivalency and sustainable-wage employment placement. The Women's Academy anticipates serving 80 women from Metro-Atlanta with job training, apprenticeship, job placement services and support services over the next year. New Haven Mayor Toni Harp is the top honoree among medium city mayors, and Continuum of Care, Inc. receives a $150,000 grant for its Supported Training and Employment Program (STEP) for citizens diagnosed with severe mental illness and developmental disabilities. Started in 2016, STEP serves citizens with severe mental illness and developmental disabilities. The grant funds will be used for additional staff and equipment to expand the apprenticeship and training aspect of the program, which prepares participants for employment in fee-for-service cleaning, landscaping, moving and food services.

Additional 2019 CommunityWINS Grant Program Outstanding Achievement awards honorees include:

Austin, Texas , Mayor Steve Adler receives honors among metropolitan city mayors, and nonprofit Affordable Central Texas, Inc. is awarded a $100,000 grant in support of The Austin Housing Conservancy Fund. Through this effort, an innovative effort will be initiated to provide a scaled housing affordability solution to serve Austin's workforce. The intended impact of this initiative is to reverse income segregation and increase opportunity for Austin's workforce to live in areas that foster health and well-being through their access to jobs, transit, education, green grocery, recreation and health services.

The Wells Fargo Foundation's philanthropic support makes the CommunityWINS Grant Program possible. Wells Fargo recently announced an evolution of the company's philanthropic strategy that includes a $1 billion commitment to address the housing affordability crisis, a $20 million challenge grant aimed at accelerating housing solutions nationwide and an increased focus on financial health and small business growth.

"Wells Fargo is pleased to join the U.S. Conference of Mayors to make these grants available for nonprofits to further innovative solutions to address community challenges," said Connie Wright, Wells Fargo Foundation's assistant executive director of housing philanthropy. "Wells Fargo wants to work with communities to bring positive societal change, and the 2019 CommunityWINS grant program is among several efforts we support to strengthen communities."

About USCM

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

About Wells Fargo

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,700 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, and the internet (wellsfargo.com). With approximately 262,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. With its corporate philanthropy, Wells Fargo aims to pave a path to stability and financial success for underserved communities by applying a problem-solving mindset to housing affordability, small business growth, and financial health, among other local community needs. In 2018, Wells Fargo donated $444 million to nearly 11,000 nonprofits. For 10 consecutive years, Wells Fargo has held the honor of No. 1 in workplace giving by United Way Worldwide. Wells Fargo team members also actively support communities by donating more than 2 million hours of volunteer time in the last year. News, insights and more information on the company's overall corporate responsibility are available at Wells Fargo Stories.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

