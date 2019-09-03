U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat, (NY-13) to Visit Advanced Endoscopy Center

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of September 4, 2019, the Advanced Endoscopy Center (AEC) will host U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat at its Bronx center in recognition of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and National ASC Week. During the visit, Congressman Espaillat will tour the center and meet with staff members and care providers.

"We are honored that Congressman Espaillat has taken an interest in our center and look forward to showing him and his team around, as well as meeting our staff and providers. We all work very hard to provide the best in quality care to our neighborhood of patients and appreciate the opportunity to discuss the value AEC brings to the area with these distinguished public officials," said Steven Housberg, MHA, CASC, Center Administrator.

"We each have a role to play in ensuring safe, affordable and quality health care for residents and the community as a whole, and I am delighted to visit with members and staff of the Advanced Endoscopy Center to discuss ways to help improve the care and access to care for surgical patients in the Bronx, the state and across the country," said Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13).

This event is made possible by Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA), the national membership association that represents ASCs and provides advocacy and resources to assist centers. At ASCA, they develop and maintain working relationships with legislative and regulatory bodies in order to facilitate visits such as the one from the Congressman.

Since the first ASC opened over 40 years ago, they have transformed and personalized the procedure experience, which could typically be impersonal and stressful in a hospital outpatient setting. By hosting events, ASCs can give community members and public officials an inside look at the services that they offer, and insight as to why more patients and doctors are choosing these medical facilities for their health care needs. By having Congressman Espaillat visit, Advanced Endoscopy Center is taking advantage of this great opportunity to promote awareness and educate key policy and decision makers about the benefits of ASCs.

Advanced Endoscopy Center is a four-room surgery center that opened in May 2007. Outside of National ASC Week, Advanced Endoscopy Center has been consistently involved in community outreach. They promote colon cancer screening by supporting and working with the Colon Cancer Challenge Foundation (CCCF) and the Colon Cancer Alliance, as well as being recognized two years in a row by the Family Qualified Healthcare Clinic program to provide care to underserved patient populations. In addition, they are an Article 28 licensed ASC serving the Bronx community, are accredited by AAAHC and are a member of ASGE and ASCA, as well as being recognized by the ASGE as a Center of Excellence.

For many patients, ASCs like Advanced Endoscopy Center offers a better way to have outpatient surgery. These physician-driven facilities put the patient-not the institution-at the center of the care.

Advanced Endoscopy Center (AEC) develops and implements a high-quality system of Endoscopic services that are consistent with proper business planning. AEC's mission as a center is to serve all persons in need of endoscopic procedures, regardless of age, color, race, creed, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, or payer source. To accomplish their mission of service, AEC concentrates on serving residents of the local Bronx, NY community. For more information, visit http://www.aec-gi.com/.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) is the national membership association that represents ASCs and provides advocacy and resources to assist ASCs in delivering high-quality, cost-effective ambulatory surgery to all the patients they serve. They work in coalition with other organizations concerned with improving access to high-quality care reducing costs of health care. They also encourage private insurers and government programs to provide insurance coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures performed in ASCs. For more information, visit http://www.ascassociation.org/home. If you would like to participate in National ASC Week, please contact Danielle Kaster at dkaster@ascassociation.org.

