U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway Receives Tri Global Energy's 2020 Wind Leadership Award

"Under Congressman Conaway, West Texas has become a national leader in renewable energy, particularly wind. As Chair of the House Agriculture Committee, he understands the economic benefits the wind industry can offer rural communities and landowners who lease their land to wind projects," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy.

"Because wind projects generate reliable revenue for landowners and communities for decades, the Congressman's wind leadership directly strengthens the West Texas farming economy," said Billingsley. "We are grateful for Congressman Conaway's role as we shape a new energy landscape to benefit all citizens."

Renewable energy is surging in the U.S., and Texas is the powerhouse of the U.S. wind industry. The state hosts the most wind power capacity, contains the largest number of wind turbines, generates the most wind energy, is home to the most wind jobs and has experienced more wind power-related investment than any other state. Texas's 11th District, represented by Congressman Conaway, ranks as the 5th largest congressional district in the nation of wind power with a total of 4,037 MW.

Tri Global Energy's Wind Leadership Award is presented annually to state and national leadership who have provided significant support to wind energy development and the people who rely on wind farms to support their families and communities.

About Tri Global Energy

Tri Global Energy is an independent renewable energy originator and developer in the U.S. The company is the leading wind developer in Texas and among the top five in the U.S. for projects under construction. Over 4,000 megawatts of Tri Global Energy's renewable energy projects are either in late stage development, financing, construction or operation, including wind, solar and energy storage projects.

Founded in 2009, Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy projects. The company currently develops and owns utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia. Tri Global Energy is headquartered in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

SOURCE Tri Global Energy

