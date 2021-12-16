U.S. Construction Equipment Market Report 2021-2027: Market is Consolidated with Caterpillar the Leader, Followed by John Deere and Komatsu

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. construction equipment market size will be valued at USD 32.68 billion and to reach a volume of 191,836 units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23% by volume during 2021-2027



The reopening of manufacturing plants after COVID-19 and building more manufacturing plants to reduce the growth of unemployment going to be driving factors for the demand of construction equipment market by manufacturing.

The construction sector at various levels under private, state, and federal governments are all expected to boom away with double-digit growth at least through 2022 and 2023 due to the increase in arms exports from the United States to boost the construction equipment market.



U.S. CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET INSIGHTS

The demand for construction equipment is strong in the US primarily due to the government's significant support for technologically advanced equipment in manufacturing, energy, and power, transportation, hybrid vehicles, and other industries.

The use of prefabricated units in the construction of buildings is likely to boost the construction equipment market. The construction equipment market is expected to fuel due to the high demand for electric vehicles.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT

By switching to intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability.

The construction equipment market is booming in the US. Although end-users still buy most construction equipment, an increasing proportion are being bought by construction equipment companies from domestic players in the US.

UNITED STATES CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Due to the US government's increase in construction spending, equipment used in the construction industry accounted for the largest market share of nearly 50% in 2020.

Demand for earthmoving equipment in the US is increasing rapidly due to several infrastructure projects introduced by the US government, such as Airport Development Projects. Its excavation feature carries large amounts of weight.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The construction equipment market is consolidated, with Caterpillar the leader, followed by John Deere and Komatsu.

Hitachi Construction Machinery dissolves joint venture John Deere outlines a bold vision for HCMA in the Americas. Hitachi ZW180-6 Wheel Loader Presented 2020 Top 100 New Products Award by Construction Equipment Magazine.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the current size of the United States construction equipment market?

construction equipment market? What are the new market trends impacting the growth of the construction equipment market in the U.S.?

Who are the key players in the US heavy construction equipment market?

Which market segment holds the highest share of the construction equipment market?

What are the applications in the United States construction equipment market?

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi

Volvo

Terex Corporation

Liebherr

John Deere

SANY Group

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Kobelco Construction Machinery.

Other Prominent Vendors

Manitowoc

JLG Industries

Kubota Corporation

ASTEC Industries

Bobcat

Distributor Profiles

M&B Construction Equipment

Lulich Implement

Lindstrom Equipment

