U.S. Construction Equipment Market Size by Volume to Reach 191,836 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the period 2021−2027

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The US construction equipment market is estimated to reach revenues of USD 32.68 billion by 2027.

by 2027. The demand for construction equipment in the US is primarily attributed to the strong government support for technologically advanced equipment in manufacturing, energy and power, transportation, hybrid vehicles, and other industries.

for technologically advanced equipment in manufacturing, energy and power, transportation, hybrid vehicles, and other industries. The US government has increased construction spending from USD 1,391 billion in 2019 to USD 1,469 billion in 2020 (6%) to aid the recovery of the US economy. Thus, investments in several infrastructure projects , such as INFRA Extra and Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework , are expected to spur the construction equipment market.

to aid the recovery of the US economy. Thus, investments in several , such as , are expected to spur the construction equipment market. Construction equipment, such as wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, excavators, motor graders, and all-terrain forklifts are used extensively by arms manufacturers and armed forces for military operations. In FY 2020, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) rose to USD 54 billion from USD 51 billion in FY 2019. Hence, growth in US arms exports is likely to boost the construction equipment market.

are used extensively by arms manufacturers and armed forces for military operations. In FY 2020, Hence, growth in US arms exports is likely to boost the construction equipment market. The US government's focus on sustainable development has propelled the demand for aluminum in the country as the metal is extensively used in clean-air power technologies. In 2020, the production of primary aluminum in the US increased by 37.6% compared to the preceding two-year period. Several mining companies in the US are expected to capitalize on the growing usage of primary aluminum. This will drive the demand for construction equipment, such as excavators, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, bulldozers, graders, and pavers which are extensively used in mining.

in the US compared to the preceding two-year period. Several mining companies in the US are expected to capitalize on the growing usage of primary aluminum. This will drive the demand for construction equipment, such as which are extensively used in mining. The FDI inflows in the US increased from USD 4.44 trillion at the end of 2019 to USD 4.63 trillion at the end of 2020, which was a rise of USD 187.2 billion . Several tax reforms are expected to benefit the US corporations. For instance, an American company that makes a physical investment abroad will not have to pay a US tax on the first 10% return on foreign investment.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type and application

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors, 5 other vendors, and 3 distributor profiles

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/us-construction-equipment-market

U.S. Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

The rapid increase in demand for earthmoving equipment in the US is attributable to several infrastructure projects introduced by the government, such as airport development projects. The earthmoving equipment segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% by 2027.

Several infrastructure renovations projects to rebuild bridges and roads are by the US government will improve the supply chain of vendors. The motor grader segment of the market is estimated to reach 2,474 units by 2027.

The construction of several skyscrapers in the US will boost the demand for cranes as they are used to lift and move heavy construction materials. The segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% to reach USD 4,239.24 million by 2027

Market Segmentation by Type

Earth Moving Equipment

Excavator



Backhoe loader



Motor Grader



Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment

Asphalt Paver



Road Roller

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift and Telescopic Handler



Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissors Lifts, etc.)

Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

U.S Construction Equipment Market – Dynamics

The growing demand for construction equipment in the US is attributable to favourable government policies, a two-fold surge in investment by foreign multinationals, and upcoming industrial development projects in the construction industry. several governments initiatives towards promoting infrastructure projects are driving the market growth. The US construction equipment market is expected to witness an incremental growth of 67,228 units between 2020 and 2027. Caterpillar collaborates with several local dealers and suppliers, such as Wagner Equipment and Cleveland Brothers, to deliver its products, services, and solutions, thereby the demand for construction equipment market is growing rapidly in the US. Caterpillar Inc, Komatsu Ltd, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc., Volvo Construction Equipment North America, Terex Corporation, Liebherr, Deere & Company, SANY America, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Kobelco Construction Machinery U.S.A are some major vendors of construction equipment in the US market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Government Investments for Power Generation via Renewable Energy Projects

Increase in Stainless Steel Production

Upgrade of Mobile Crane Attachments

Introduction of Innovative Technology

Why Should You Buy This Report?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

Volume (Unit sales)

Type



Application

Value (USD)

Type



Application

Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in US major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share

Examples of latest technologies

Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the US construction equipment market share

Complete supply chain analysis

Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi

Volvo Construction Equipment

Terex Corporation

Liebherr

Deere & Company

SANY Group

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Other Prominent Vendors

Manitowoc

JLG industries

ASTEC

Kubota Corporation

Bobcat

Distributors Profiles

M&B Construction Equipment

Lulich Implement

Lindstrom Equipment

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence