US Construction Expenditures to Grow 4.3% Yearly in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US construction expenditures are forecast to grow 4.3% yearly in nominal terms through 2023, according to Construction: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Contractors stand to benefit from continued gains in the number of households; consumer incomes; and business, nonprofit organization, and government investment. Construction spending as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to regain some of the ground lost over the 2008-2011 period. Spending in the South and West is projected to slightly outpace expenditures in the Midwest and Northeast due to faster population and GDP growth.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Construction-United-States-FF60054/?progid=91541

Residential building construction is projected to remain the largest segment. The rising number of households and growing disposable incomes will spur demand for single- and multiple-unit housing. Expenditures for nonbuilding construction are expected to rise 4.9% yearly to 2023, the fastest rate among major market segments. Contractors specializing in nonbuilding projects will benefit from continued growth in government budgets, which will allow for larger investments in infrastructure.

These and other key insights are featured in Construction: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US construction expenditures in nominal and real (inflation-adjusted) US dollars. Total expenditures in nominal and real terms are segmented by market in terms of:

residential building

single-unit residential



multiple-unit residential



residential improvements

commercial building

office, trade, and lodging building



institutional building



industrial building



transportation building



other commercial buildings such as public safety and recreation

nonbuilding

highways, streets, and other transportation



power



sewer and water



telecommunication



other nonbuilding construction such as breakwater systems and dams

Total expenditures in nominal dollars are also segmented by US region as follows:

South

South Atlantic



West South Central



East South Central

West

Pacific



Mountain

Midwest

East North Central



West North Central

Northeast

Middle Atlantic



New England

To illustrate historical trends, total expenditures and the various market segments are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

The scope of this report represents new construction and improvements such as additions, alterations, and major replacements (e.g., heating systems). Maintenance and repairs for existing structures and service facilities are excluded. Also excluded are land acquisition costs, drilling of gas and oil wells, and digging and shoring of mines.

As defined by the US Census Bureau, expenditures represent architectural and engineering costs; labor, material, and overhead costs; interest and taxes paid during construction; and contractors' profits.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Building Products reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com

