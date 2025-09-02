US Construction Leader Wright Brothers Selects Powerfleet Unity to Advance On-Road Safety with Leading AI Video SaaS Solution

New Deployment Reduces Risk, Enhances Driver Culture, and Strengthens Employee Safety

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT), a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS), today announced that Wright Brothers Construction, one of the US's most respected civil contractors, has deployed Unity's AI video SaaS safety platform to transform operational oversight, mitigate risk, and drive measurable improvements in driver safety across its enterprise operation.

Wright Brothers chose Powerfleet's data-rich solution to unlock safety visibility, predictive coaching, and real-time incident response.

"We needed more than video, we needed actionable safety data intelligence at scale, to help us make faster decisions and make a scalable impact," said Corporate Safety Director for Wright Brothers, Michael Shirk. "Powerfleet delivered a flexible SaaS solution that worked for our people, not just our policies."

Customer-Led Growth, Platform-Led Outcomes

Wright Brothers' Unity deployment exemplifies Powerfleet's go-to-market strategy: land with a high-impact use case, expand via platform capability, and embed into daily operational workflows.

"Wright Brothers' adoption of Unity's AI-powered video solution highlights how our platform delivers immediate safety gains while embedding deeper value over time," said Steve Towe, CEO of Powerfleet. "By delivering automated actionable intelligence at scale, we're fueling customer success and building durable growth."

Powerfleet continues to expand its Unity platform footprint by solving for core operational risks - combining intelligent hardware with cloud-native analytics, predictive driver risk management, and compliance automation.

From Passive Video to Active Intelligence: A SaaS Playbook for Safety Transformation

This implementation highlights a growing enterprise trend: shifting from fragmented point solutions to intelligent, integrated data-centric platforms. Wright Brothers chose Unity's AI Video SaaS solution to:

Stabilize insurance costs with high-fidelity, AI-tagged video evidence





Accelerate driver coaching through event-triggered video workflows





Achieve zero employee attrition tied to rollout, demonstrating strong adoption

About Wright Brothers Construction

Wright Brothers Construction is an expansive civil contractor, delivering critical infrastructure projects in the United States. The company is known for its deep commitment to safety, quality, and innovation.

About Powerfleet

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT) is a global leader in AI-powered data solutions that optimize mobile asset performance, safety, and sustainability. Powerfleet Unity's cloud-based applications leverage advanced AI, machine learning, and IoT connectivity to provide mission-critical insights across industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors. Serving 48,000 customers across 120 countries, Powerfleet empowers businesses with data-driven intelligence to enhance safety, efficiency, and workforce productivity.

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening

Alliance Advisors IR

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Jonathan Bates

[email protected]

+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet