US Construction Silicones Market Surges to $860 Million in 2022, Driven by Modern Architecture and Green Building Trends

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Construction Silicones Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US construction silicones market is experiencing significant growth, with a valuation of $860 million in 2022 and an anticipated increase to $1,199.69 million by 2028, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

  1. Factors Driving Growth: The growth of the US construction silicones market is attributed to several factors, including the rising popularity of modern architecture, increased DIY activities, the adoption of green building practices, demand for waterproofing solutions, infrastructure development, silicone painting, and housing unit renovations.
  2. Longevity of Silicone Sealants: Silicone sealants, a prominent product in the construction silicones market, offer a distinct advantage with their longer lifespan compared to organic materials used in similar applications. This longevity contributes to the increased demand for construction silicones in the US.
  3. Commercial Sector Glazing: High-quality silicones are in demand for glazing applications in the commercial sector. The growth in commercial space construction across the US is driving demand for construction silicones.
  4. Green Building Practices: The adoption of green building practices is expected to fuel demand for construction silicones, particularly in applications related to UV ray protection and fire resistance. Insulated glass units are also gaining popularity to resist UV rays.

Segmentation & Forecast:

Product Market Insights (2022-2028):

  • Sealants
  • Adhesives
  • Coatings
  • Others

Application Market Insights (2022-2028):

  • Roofing
  • Sealing
  • Flooring
  • Others

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028):

  • Public & Commercial Infrastructure
  • Residential
  • Industrial

Market Structure:

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the US Construction Silicones Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

Key Vendors:

  • Dow
  • Momentive Performance Materials
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Elkem
  • Sika AG

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Henkel AG & Co. KG
  • Mapei, S.p.A.
  • BASF SE
  • 3M
  • PPG Industries
  • H.B. Fuller Company
  • Milliken & Company
  • CHT Germany GmbH
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • REISS MANUFACTURING, INC.
  • Arkema Group
  • Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co. KG
  • Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Saint-Gobain

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the US construction silicones market, offering valuable insights into market dynamics, key growth enablers, restraints, trends, and both demand and supply aspects. It also profiles leading companies and other prominent players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER - 1: US Construction Silicones Market Overview

CHAPTER - 2: US Construction Silicones Market Segmentation Data

CHAPTER 3: US Construction Silicones Market Prospects & Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: US Construction Silicones Market Overview

CHAPTER - 5: Appendix

