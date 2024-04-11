U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Selects MetTel for Mobility Services

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has named MetTel the winner of a $14.6 million award over 5 years (2023-2028) for mobility services via GSA Schedule 70's small business set aside provision.

The award (award ID: 2036; reference IDV ID 4732) has an upper limit of $60 million should all options be exercised. This selection by CFPB underscores MetTel's ability to aggregate multiple underlying networks and offer a single seamless, managed solution for wireless deployment.

The MetTel Mobile Device as a Service (MDaaS) solution also includes access to its award-winning customer portal, mobile device staging and kitting with mobile device management (MDM) software, AI-powered order-to-delivery automation, full-time customer service, device protection and secure device recycling.

MetTel Mobile Device as a Service is currently available directly from MetTel. More information can be found by visiting mettel.net .

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design and deploy tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services – 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (current report) – we digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.

