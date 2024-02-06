US Consumers Added 1.5 Payment Cards to Wallets Since Pandemic, Study Finds

News provided by

Chargebacks911

06 Feb, 2024, 11:06 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently-released study by Chargebacks911, a fintech company providing payment dispute solutions, the average American cardholder has 5.5 active credit or debit cards, a 38 percent increase over pre-COVID-19 estimates. The data, however, is not evenly distributed between men and women.

The 2024 Cardholder Dispute Index, created in partnership with analytics and consulting firm TSG (The Strawhecker Group), revealed that women reported having 4.8 cards on average, while men held an average of 6.2. 

2024 Cardholder Dispute Index
Previous studies, like a 2019 study from Experian, estimated the number of cards owned to be lower. According to the report authors, a shift in shopping habits after the pandemic could explanation the increase.

"The trend towards online shopping is obvious," states Jarrod Wright, the head of marketing for Chargebacks911. "eCommerce currently accounts for nearly 16 percent of all retail sales in the U.S., and estimates show that number will be over 20 percent by 2027. Americans are relying more and more on digital transactions, and payment cards allow them the flexibility to shop in a way that's in line with their preferences." 

The Cardholder Dispute Index also shows that cards remain the favorite payment method of most consumers, with 80 percent of those surveyed saying credit or debit cards are still their preferred way to buy online. This was followed by mobile wallets, which fewer than 10 percent of respondents preferred.

The 2024 Cardholder Dispute Index is available for free at Chargebacks911.com, and sheds light on cardholders' buying behaviors and payment preferences. 

About Chargebacks911
Chargebacks911® is the global leader in chargeback prevention and remediation technology. As a provider or supplier to financial technology companies, Chargebacks911 helps safeguard more than 2.4 billion transactions per year on behalf of clients in 87 countries around the world. For details on Chargebacks911's comprehensive dispute management solutions, visit https://chargebacks911.com.

Media Contact: Justin Clements
Tel: 877.634.9808 ext. 7905
Mobile: 812.621.0631
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Chargebacks911

