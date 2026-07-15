US CONSUMERS ARE DROWNING IN PHOTOS - AND POPSA SAYS IT MAY BE HURTING OUR MEMORIES, NOT PRESERVING THEM

Popsa's Memory Economy Report Reveals 72% of US Respondents

Have No Plans for their Digital Photos After They Die

LONDON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell phones have allowed us to capture photos of every aspect of our lives, from big moments like vacations and weddings to insignificant ones like what we ate for dinner and new outfits for our dogs. While fun in the moment, new data from Popsa, a leading memory curation app, suggests that this overwhelming volume of images on our camera roll actually makes it more difficult to revisit and cherish memories. In a new Memory Economy Report, Popsa digs deeper into how an overwhelming volume of images may be making memories harder to revisit and cherish.

In a survey of 2,000 US consumers, nearly a third responded that photo overload causes them to forget more memories, however they still know which moments matter most. In fact, 70% say they would be confident identifying the top 100 photos they would save in their camera roll if they had to choose. This suggests a growing need for better ways to organize, preserve, and surface the moments that matter most before they disappear into digital clutter.

"The challenge isn't simply the number of photos being taken, but what happens as those digital photo collections continue to grow and begin to fill our camera rolls," Liam Houghton, co-founder and CEO of Popsa. "Our Memory Economy Report shines light on the increasing value in transforming some of our most meaningful memories that are stored in a digital world into Photo Books and other physical keepsakes that can be easily revisited, shared with loved ones, and passed down through generations."

Despite the value that Americans place on their photos, many have taken few steps to preserve them for the future. Nearly three-quarters (72%) say they have made no plans for what should happen to their digital photos after they die, including 45% who admit they have never even thought about it. This reveals that while photos have become one of the primary ways people document their lives, many of those memories remain vulnerable to being forgotten, lost, or left inaccessible once we are gone.

The survey also found that photographs continue to play an important role in how Americans reconnect with their lives and loved ones:

More than half (53%) say they revisit old feelings when they are feeling nostalgic and 50% look back at images when they are feeling happy

55% of people revisit photos of their family and friends most often

Photos also help in difficult moments, with one in five saying they revisit images when they are feeling sad or are missing someone

For more information on Popsa, visit www.Popsa.com or download the Popsa App on the App Store or Google Play.

About Popsa

Popsa is a leading AI-powered app that transforms digital photos into premium photo books, prints and personalized products. Founded by Liam Houghton, the app uses intelligent design technology to automatically curate and lay out images from users' camera rolls, making it easy to turn thousands of photos into meaningful physical memories. Popsa has been downloaded millions of times globally and is redefining how people preserve and revisit their most important moments.

Media Contact:

Bella DiPietro, [email protected]

SOURCE Popsa