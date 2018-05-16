U.S. consumers confident their food is safe as grilling season kicks off

Cargill's latest Feed4Thought survey, which polled more than 1,000 people in the U.S. in April 2018, found that 94 percent say they trust that the meat they buy for grilling is safe to eat. The survey also found that nearly 80 percent believed food producers are taking the necessary steps to ensure their meat is safe for grilling. Additionally, 87 percent believed an animal's diet can have an impact on food safety.

"We're entering the season where Americans turn to the grill to prepare their meals, and food safety is top-of-mind," said Chuck Warta, president, Cargill Premix and Nutrition. "It's clear that consumers continue to care very deeply about where their food comes from and how it is raised, and they are increasingly aware that safety actually begins on the farm with what is in an animal's diet."

That's why Cargill continues to invest in research, learning how the health and wellbeing of animals can positively impact food safety. Feed additives like prebiotics, probiotics, plant extracts and fermentation ingredients work with the natural biology of the animal to support immune strength and gastro-intestinal health in poultry, pigs and cattle.

Additional results from the Feed4Thought survey include:

72 percent of Americans say they grill, with 41 percent grilling at least once a week.

Favorite grilling options:

42 percent steak



25 percent hamburgers



18 percent chicken



12 percent pork chops/ribs

79 percent indicated they grill their meat to proper temperatures.

38 percent read packaging labels for inspection and certification information.

"Food is very personal, so it's important that we continue to build trust with consumers regarding the health, safety, and sustainability of the meat they eat," said Brian Sikes, president, Cargill Protein. "At Cargill, we have hundreds of food safety professionals across our North America protein business working hard every day to implement food safety measures. We also encourage consumers to promote food safety by following safe handling and cooking practices as they fire up for grilling season."

