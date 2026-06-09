U.S. Consumers Received Just Over 4.1 Billion Robocalls in May, According to YouMail Robocall Index

Monthly Robocall Volume Down Roughly 15% Year Over Year

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just over 4.1 billion robocalls in May 2026, according to the YouMail Robocall Index, the robocall protection app that tracks US robocalling behavior. This volume declined roughly 2.1% from April and represents a meaningful 14.9% decrease compared to May 2025.

In addition, May's daily robocall rate dropped by 5.3% from April's levels. May averaged 132.8 million robocalls/day and 1,537 robocalls/second, down less than 1% from April's 140.2 million robocalls/day and 1,673 robocalls/second.

U.S. Monthly Robocall Volume U.S. Monthly Unwanted Call Volume

Over the past 12 months, total robocalls reached 48.9 billion robocalls, the lowest volume recorded over 12-month period since November 2022.

"It's encouraging to see monthly robocall volumes continue to hover around 4 billion. It's the lowest sustained level in years," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "While robocall activity is ticking up slightly, it remains 15% lower than last year. That's a positive trend, but consumers must continue to stay vigilant and protect themselves with robocall-blocking apps like YouMail."

These latest figures are provided by YouMail, a totally free app that protects consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. The figures are based on extrapolated data from robocall traffic targeting YouMail's millions of active users.

May Saw Significant Shifts in Robocall Categories

May's overall volume was similar to April, however, activity shifted across categories. Notifications calls increased sharply, while unwanted telemarketing and scams decreased.

This shift reflects updates YouMail made to our robocall classification methodology. Many legitimate callers, such as those delivering alerts, are now using calling techniques that were previously associated with spam activity. One example is a tactic called "snowshoeing," in which callers use tens of thousands of different phone numbers to reduce the likelihood of the calls being flagged as spam.

Historically, this technique was used primarily by scammers and sketchy telemarketers. YouMail has adjusted to place less weight on these delivery techniques when categorizing robocalls.

Type of Robocall Estimate May Robocalls Percentage May

Robocalls Notifications 1.60 billion (+48%) 39% (+13) Payment Reminders 0.59 billion (+1%) 14% (flat) Telemarketing + Scams 1.92 billion (-24%) 47% (-13%)

With our updated classification approach, telemarketing and scam calls now account for 1.9 billion or roughly 47% of all robocalls in May, down significantly from April.

May 2026's Most Annoying Robocalls

Insurance-related robocalls dominated May's most problematic robocall campaigns. One particularly widespread campaign involves calls promoting health care plans through the "InsureMe Marketplace." The campaign delivers nearly identical messages across tens of thousands of phone numbers, like this one.

Hi, Tracy. Hi, good afternoon. This is Kelly calling about your health plan with the InsureMe Marketplace. How are you doing today? Hello? Tracy? Hello? One more thing. If you do need to reach us for any reason, you can call us back at (201) 971-2252. Thanks.

This robocall campaign generated well over 30 million calls in May, and utilized more than 3,000 different phone numbers, often matching the recipient's local area code. Notably, the caller's name in the message varies across almost every call.

This campaign may be legal due to the presence of a single consistent callback number and indications that recipients may have previously submitted contact information to insurance comparison websites. However, consumers report these calls as spam at a high rate, citing multiple calls per day, failure to honor opt-out requests, and a local of clear awareness that consent was given.

The best course of action for consumers is to report these calls to sites like directory.youmail.com or spamreporters.com. Reporting helps reduce harm to others by ensuring these numbers can be immediately blocked not only by the YouMail app, but also across a variety of carriers. Further, it ensures that data about them can be aggregated and provided to regulators and law enforcement to support investigative efforts.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail , a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler formerly of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers or report spam calls or texts, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected] .

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index™ is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Gabriella Troiani for YouMail

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE YouMail Inc.