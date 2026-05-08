U.S. Consumers Received Just Over 4.2 Billion Robocalls in April, According to YouMail Robocall Index

Robocall Volume Flat With March, But Down 15% Year Over Year

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just over 4.2 billion robocalls in April 2026, according to the Robocall Index from YouMail, the robocall protection app that tracks call data. This volume was almost identical to March's total but represents a meaningful 14.9% decline compared to April 2025.

While overall robocall volume remained steady month to month, the daily rate increased by approximately 3.3%. April averaged 140.2 million robocalls/day and 1,623 robocalls/second, down less than 1% from March's 135.7 million robocalls/day and 1,571 robocalls/second. This marks the highest daily rate recorded since July, 2025.

"It's encouraging to see six consecutive months averaging around 4 billion robocalls, the lowest sustained level in years," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "We remain hopeful that volumes will stay at this level. However, it's starting to feel like robocall activity is creeping back toward last summer's daily highs. This uptick is a reminder that consumers need to stay vigilant and protect themselves with robocall-blocking apps like YouMail."

These latest figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free app that protects consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. The figures are based on extrapolating data from robocall traffic targeting YouMail's millions of active users.

April Saw Modest Shifts Across Call Categories

April's volume was similar to March, though activity shifted across categories. Unwanted telemarketing and scam calls increased by about 11%, while notifications calls fell by 11%.

Type of Robocall Estimated April Robocalls Percentage April

Robocalls Notifications 1.09 billion (-11.4%) 26% (-3%) Payment Reminders 0.59 billion (-9.4%) 14% (-2%) Telemarketing + Scams 2.53 billion (+11.4) 60% (+5%)

Telemarketing and scam calls account for roughly 60% of all robocalls in April, up from 55% in March.

April 2026's Most Annoying Robocalls

Unsolicited, pre-approved loan offers continued to dominate April's most problematic robocall campaigns. One particularly widespread campaign claimed to be from "Marlene Bancroft" of an "application processing branch" at an unnamed company. Like many of these campaigns, it delivered nearly identical messages this one delivered very similar messages across tens of thousands of phone numbers, like this one.

Hi there, my name is Marlene Bancroft, and you really need to hear this. I'm phoning from the application processing branch. I'm notifying you because our records indicate you've been identified for an open credit line for a personal loan totaling up to $30,000, and it comes with worry-free monthly installments around $240 a month. I cannot emphasize this enough. The reserved amount tied to your name will be reassigned to another applicant if we don't speak soon. Please don't sit on this. Ring me back today at (279) 322-9126. I'll say that again, it's (279) 322-9126. Looking forward to wrapping this up for you.

This robocall campaign generated roughly 30 million calls in April, and used more than 30,000 different phone numbers. This campaign appears to violate telemarking regulations by failing to clearly identify the calling entity or provide a proper opt-out mechanism. Consumers report these calls as spam at a high rate, indicating they did not provide consent.

After months of similar campaigns, the best course of action for consumers is to block and report calls related to personal loan offers, as the vast majority appear to be scams or, at minimum, illegal telemarketing.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler formerly of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index™ is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

YouMail

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE YouMail Inc.