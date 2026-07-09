U.S. Consumers Received Just Over 4.25 Billion Robocalls in June, According to YouMail Robocall Index

2026 Volume Down Roughly 13% Year Over Year

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just over 4.25 billion robocalls in June 2026, according to the Robocall Index from YouMail, the robocall protection app that tracks U.S. robocalling behavior. This volume increased approximately 3.4% from May, but declined 4.6% compared to June 2025.

June averaged 141.8 million robocalls/day and 1,642 robocalls/second, compared to May's 132.8 million robocalls/day and 1,537 robocalls/second.

This was the highest monthly robocall volume since July 2025. Despite that, over the past 12 months, total robocalls reached 48.7 billion, continuing the lowest 12-month total recorded since November 2022.

"Monthly robocall volumes have been slowly creeping upward, and we're now roughly 15% above the lowest levels we saw last October," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "While overall robocall activity remains relatively low compared to historical levels, consumers must continue to stay vigilant and protect themselves with robocall-blocking apps like YouMail."

These latest figures are provided by YouMail, a totally free app that protects consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. The figures are based on extrapolated data from robocall traffic targeting YouMail's active user base.

June's Robocalls Patterns Remained Similar to May

There was little change in the breakdown of robocall activity from May to June, with payment reminders increasing by 6% and unwanted calls rising slightly.

Type of Robocall Estimate June Robocalls Percentage June

Robocalls Notifications 1.60 billion (flat) 38% (flat) Payment Reminders 0.64 billion (+6%) 15% (+1%) Telemarketing + Scams 2.02 billion (+1%) 47% (-1%)

Unfortunately, consumers continue to receive roughly 2 billion unwanted robocalls every month.

June 2026's Most Annoying Robocalls

June's most problematic robocall campaigns once again centered around pre-approved debt consolidation loans. One particularly large campaign placed calls using the name "Silver Oak Loans." The campaign delivered substantially similar messages from tens of thousands of phone numbers, like this one.

This is Brittany with Silver Oak Loans. I'm reaching out because based on your credit profile, it looks like you've been pre-approved for a debt consolidation loan. This type of loan can be used to pay off credit cards, personal loans, medical bills, collection accounts, or any other outstanding balances you may have, and roll everything into one single monthly payment at a lower interest rate. We'd love to go over the details and your options with you. If you'd like to speak with a representative, press 3 now, or if you prefer not to receive updates, press 7.

This robocall campaign generated well over 30 million calls in June. Consumers report these calls as spam, saying they get these calls over and over, despite never applying for a loan and never providing consent to be contacted. At best this is illegal telemarketing at scale; at worst this behavior is indicative of a scam.

Consumers who receive these calls should report them to sites like directory.youmail.com or spamreporters.com. Reporting helps reduce harm to others by ensuring these numbers can be immediately blocked not only by the YouMail app, but across a variety of carriers. It also helps aggregate valuable data that can be shared with regulators and law enforcement to support investigative efforts.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail , a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler formerly of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers or report spam calls or texts, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index™ is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Gabriella Troiani for YouMail

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE YouMail Inc.