U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis 2023-2030: Rising Awareness About the Benefits of CB Banking & Growing Range of Service Providers

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Bank Type, By Component (Cord Blood, Tissue, Placenta), By States (Texas, Arizona, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey), And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. cord blood banking services market size is estimated to reach USD 16.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.56%

Cord blood is a significant source of hematopoietic stem cells for autologous and allogeneic transplantation in children with certain fatal diseases. Similarly, CB transplantation represents a promising method for the treatment of certain hematologic malignancies, immunodeficiencies, hemoglobinopathies, and metabolic diseases.

In addition, research studies involving the extraction of healthy T-cells from CB for use in immunotherapy-based cancer treatment have shown positive results.

Such studies indicate the rising focus on the use of CB for the treatment of chronic diseases. Thus, propelling the market growth. The growth can also be attributed to the increase in the use of CB & stem cells in disease treatment.

Rising awareness about the benefits of CB banking, a growing range of service providers, and improving insurance coverage are likely to further drive the market during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of storage & collection and the risk of non-usability of units stored with private banks are expected to limit the growth of the market to a certain extent. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the resultant decrease in consumer spending power led to fewer parents using CB bank services.

Although the collection of CB by trained professionals was still allowed in most hospitals, several factors, such as logistical constraints, limited availability of staff, and implementation of social distancing policies, restricted the revenue generation activities for CB banks, which negatively affected the industry.

Furthermore, several non-profit organizations are undertaking initiatives to raise awareness regarding the storage of CB. For instance, in July 2022, the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) organized several activities for this purpose and shared social media graphics and complementary resources highlighting CB usage in stem cell transplants.

It also emphasized the use of CB in various research applications in the AABB Newsfeed. Such initiatives are boosting overall awareness about CB banking and can positively affect market growth.

U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market Report Highlights

  • In 2022, the private bank segment had the highest revenue share due to private banks' wide range of customers, potentially arise to their more enticing marketing strategies than public banks
  • By component, the CB segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and the rise in the birth rate in the U.S.
  • California accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2023 to 2030
  • This is due to the high prevalence of diseases, the presence of major companies, the high usage of CB for the treatment of chronic diseases, and supportive government regulations

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

105

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$6.83 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$16.59 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.5 %

Regions Covered

United States

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

  • Rising Applications Of Cord Blood For Treatment Of Various Disease Conditions
  • Growing Awareness Regarding Cord Blood Treatments

Market Restraint Analysis

  • High Costs And Probability Of Nonusage

Market Challenges

  • Lack Of Donor Diversity

User Perspective Analysis

  • Consumer Behavior Analysis
  • Market Influencer Analysis

U.S. Cord Blood Banking: Market Analysis Tools

  • Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces
  • U.S. Cord Blood Banking - Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

Utilization Of Cord Blood By Origin (Autologous Vs. Allogenic)

  • Approved Medical Conditions
  • Potential Medical Conditions

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • California Cryobank
  • Stemcyte Inc.
  • Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
  • Lifeforce Cryobank Sciences, Inc.
  • Stem Cell Cryobank Inc.
  • Norton Healthcare
  • Viacord
  • Miraclecord Inc.
  • New Jersey Cord Blood Bank
  • Carter Bloodcare
  • Cryocyte Llc
  • Americord Registry Llc
  • Maze Cord Blood

