U.S. Council on Competitiveness CEO Deborah Wince-Smith Joins Skyworks Strategic Board of Advisors

An internationally renowned leader on competitiveness, innovation strategy, and international economic policy, Ms. Wince-Smith is an expert in technology commercialization. She spearheaded the groundbreaking 2004 National Innovation Initiative (NII) that played a pivotal role in creating a reinvigorated U.S. competitiveness movement and launched state and regional initiatives catalyzing a global focus on innovation driven growth.

"Ms. Wince-Smith is known for her visionary leadership and commitment to innovation," said former Senator Byron Dorgan, who also sits on Skyworks Strategic Board of Advisors. "She served as the nation's first Senate-confirmed Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Technology Policy and was integral in shaping bi-partisan legislation such as the America Competes Act."

Along with competitiveness leaders from around the world, Ms. Wince-Smith led the creation of the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils (GFCC), the first international network devoted exclusively to the exchange of knowledge and practice related to competitiveness policies and strategies. In her role with Skyworks, Ms. Wince-Smith will be able to leverage her deep relationships with global stakeholders to help build awareness of the potential of gyronautics.

"Skyworks is truly fortunate to have someone as well-respected and renowned as Deborah on our team," said Dr. Peter Littlewood, Emeritus Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory and Skyworks Strategic Advisory Board member.

"I am excited and honored to join the Skyworks team," Wince-Smith added. "At a time of unparalleled aviation innovation, I am convinced gyronautics is the right technology for the right time. Especially as it relates to helping developing nations access a safe, affordable, and sustainable flight solution," she added.

Ms. Wince-Smith graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude from Vassar College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and was one of the first female students to enter King's College at the University of Cambridge, where she read for a master's degree in classical archaeology. She holds honorary doctorate degrees Michigan State University, the University of Toledo, Queens University of Belfast, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Global Inc., is the world leader in gyronautics, the study and design of sustained autorotative flight represented by the company's gyroplane technology. Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, and border protection to literally changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the paradigm of aerial technology. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.Skyworks-Global.com.

